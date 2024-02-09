IPO Capital clients receive payments from Mayfair 101

Close to four years on from ASIC's first action against Mayfair 101, the group has resumed interest payments to lenders in IPO Capital.

Payments for the December quarter have been made in full to more than 12 lenders after waiting for the group's liquidity position to improve.

IPO Capital operated as the funding vehicle for Mayfair's private equity investments that it planned to take public.

"The resumption of interest payments after nearly four years is in line with our objective of making all clients whole. These clients supported our group's investment activities since inception and we are delighted to achieve this significant milestone for them against all odds," Mayfair 101 managing director James Mawhinney said.

"We are working toward achieving the same for our noteholders and are grateful for everyone's patience while we get this terrible situation sorted out."

Mayfair 101 said its liquidity position has improved on the back of companies established by Mawhinney, and other investments still under its control, since ASIC took action against it.

"Further interest payments including redemptions are expected to resume in the coming months as value is restored and funding becomes more accessible," it said.