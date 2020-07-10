Insurance premiums soar at Qantas Super

Customers of Qantas Super will see their insurance premiums rise substantially come 1 August 2020 now that the super fund has officially switched insurers to MetLife.

The fund blamed a range of factors for the increase, mostly surrounding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A range of factors mean that our insurer considers it is more likely that members will make insurance claims for some types of cover," Qantas said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, the slowdown in the Australian economy, and the temporary stand down of many Australian workers, for example, mean more members are likely to make an insurance claim.

"Insurers around the world have increased insurance premiums to cover the higher risk of claims being made."

The new annual premium rates will increase from August this year and will almost double for some members.

All insurance premiums are calculated per $1000 of cover.

For those 30 years and younger, death and TPD will rise from $0.56 to $0.61 pa. For those aged 31-45 premiums will rise from $1.06 pa to $1.49 pa. In the 46-50 bracket premiums will rise from $2.73 to $4.15 pa.

The largest changes have occurred in the higher age ranges with premiums increasing from $8.81 pa to $13.39 pa for 56-60 year olds and from $14.35 to $21.80 for 61-64 year olds.

"Nobody likes price increases, and combined with the additional challenges our members are facing at this time, we understand this news will be disappointing," Qantas Super said.

"Please know that we have negotiated tirelessly on your behalf to keep premium increases as low as possible while ensuring you have the same level of protection."

The fund reminded members they have control over their level of insurance and can change or cancel their insurance cover at any time.

The news comes after the fund announced it would be switching group insurers from MLC Life to MetLife. At the time, Qantas Super said the change the change of insurer was intended to minimise any premium increases for members.

