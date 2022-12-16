Newspaper icon
Infratil sets up Aus focused renewable energy platform

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 16 DEC 2022   11:57AM

Infratil Limited has established a new renewable energy platform focused on Australia, Mint Renewables Limited.

The New Zealand infrastructure investment company will invest in Mint Renewables alongside the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC).

Infratil owns a 73% interest in Mint Renewables, with CSC owning the remaining 27%.

The investment involves initial capital commitments of $300 million, Infratil's share being A$219 million, which is expected to be invested over the next three to five years.

The investment will be managed on behalf of Infratil and CSC by Morrison & Co.

The board will be chaired by Morrison & Co co-partner and former Tilt Renewables chief executive, Deion Campbell.

Tilt Renewables general manager of renewables development, Clayton Delmarter, is also a director, alongside two other Morrison & Co executives.

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said that Mint Renewables, the latest addition to its global renewables portfolio, will invest in the development of wind, solar PV, and storage solutions across Australia, and replicates the platform model of Tilt Renewables.

Infratil sold its 65.5% stake in Tilt last year for NZ$2 billion.

"The establishment of Mint Renewables deepens shareholders' exposure to the forecast surge in global demand for renewables over the next few decades, complementing our renewable energy platforms across the United States, Europe, Asia (Gurin Energy), as well as Manawa Energy in New Zealand," he said.

"We have shown that a long-term approach to value creation can deliver outsized returns, and that is the objective with Mint Renewables. It is pleasing to be teaming up with CSC again, this time in their home market.

