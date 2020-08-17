Industry veterans launch dealer group

Two advice industry stalwarts have launched a new dealer group promising to save advisers time and money.

Finchley & Kent opened for business on July 1 after four years of development by co-founders Sam El Shammaa and Phil Alexander. While they acknowledge they haven't launched "the unicorn" of dealer groups, they argue they are already leaps and bounds ahead of most of the competition.

"Part of that reason is that they are just legacy businesses using legacy systems, whereas we have kicked off on July 1 with some shiny new toys that we can take to market to help advisers with their productivity," Alexander said.

Hindered by these legacy systems, advice businesses have struggled to keep up with changes in regulation, Alexander said, with compliance eroding crucial customer time as well as the revenues of the financial adviser's practice.

"We have investigated various technologies to improve efficiency, while also improving compliance," he said.

"If you get the right technology, it will save the adviser time and will also create a more robust compliance framework. If you put the two together, we can have a very compliant dealer group and also very productive advisers."

Finchley & Kent has so far partnered with Asendium to provide advisers with digital Fact Finds and my Dealer Services for the day to day running of the dealer group. It has also partnered with SMART Compliance, the brainchild of former Australian Securities Commission investigator Brett Walker (who also sits on the dealer group's investment committee).

The group is still actively looking for other advice tech companies to partner with, with El Shammaa noting that, thus far, the pair had not been able to find a single tech stack solution.

"There are some products out there which are reasonable, however you are paying a significant amount of money for that, which eventually flows down to the adviser and their clients," he said.

"We have spoken to over a dozen providers and no one can give us what we want - and if they can - it's at such a price that it's uncommercial."

The group promises to reduce man hours spent on admin work with a robust compliance overlay, allowing an adviser to focus instead on client relationships and acquisition, El Shammaa said.

Instead of the advice process taking 10-12 hours, Finchley & Kent's digital process can reduce that to 2-2.5 hours, he said, while Alexander argues the dealer group's digital offering can save advisers 30-40% of the time they would have spent on paper-based administrative and compliance work.

Its APL is also "very agnostic", El Shammaa said, and uses Morningstar research and an investment committee chaired by Walker to guide the products and solutions offered by the group.

In terms of pricing - Alexander said the dealer group's licensing fees are "economical" compared to competitors, charging a flat fee of $26,000 per annum plus GST (plus 2% PI) per adviser.

"We don't want to be the cheapest, because if we are the cheapest then we're probably missing something," El Shammaa said.

The newly launched Finchley & Kent is shooting to become a mid-tier dealer group, representing 50 to 100 advisers.

"If a dealer group gets too big it becomes a numerical exercise like the banks. We don't want to get any bigger," Alexander said.

"It means we can provide a level of service to the adviser that the adviser would provide to their client."

While El Shammaa won't disclose which dealer groups some of its new additions were departing from for Finchley & Kent, he noted it had been a surprisingly wide pool.

"It's been quite an interesting exercise to see where the advisers have been coming from," he said.

"They are not coming from one concentration - it's a broad school of advisers."

Finchley & Kent currently has five applications in the process, as well as 50 to 100 expressions of interest.

The main reason given by these advisers for departing their dealer group was compliance, Alexander said.

"The whole compliance framework is antiquated - and that's not with the regulator, it's with the dealer group," he said.

"My experience has been the legacy items are slowing the institutions down, while we are starting from a blank sheet of paper so any of this stuff that we don't like we didn't have to bring with us.

"If 12 to 14 year old kids today saw some of the processes the institutions used they would just start laughing."

Unrestrained by legacy systems, Finchley & Kent will develop and evolve with technology to make the advice process better and ultimately more affordable for the consumer, Alexander said.

"If the dealer group's expensive, then the adviser is going to have to charge expensive fees to the client, whereas if the process is efficient then the price comes down for the consumer. That's what we are trying to achieve," Alexander said.

"We want to partner with advisers who understand what we want to accomplish and see the benefits for them too; people who want to improve their businesses and themselves," El Shammaa added.

"At the end of the day, you've got to love this business to stay in it. We have been belted from pillar to post over the last five years, arguably longer, and if you did not love what you did on a day to day basis you would have just thrown your hands up and left."