Industry fund sees 252% increase in digital advice use

An industry superannuation fund has seen interactions with its online financial advice tool more than double year-on-year.

Rest Online Advice interactions increased by 252% in the 2019/2020 financial year compared to the previous year.

In total Rest Advice has 12,806 interactions and Rest Online Advice had 9790. There were a further 3016 Rest Advice interactions over the phone.

Younger members and female members, demographics traditionally less likely to access financial advice, were partly responsible for the dramatic increase.

Interactions with 22-29-year-old members nearly tripled and interactions with 30-39-year-old members more than doubled.

For women aged 22-29 there was a 226% increase in advice interactions and for women aged 30-39 a 153% increase in interactions.

"This level of increased engagement with financial advice simply wouldn't have happened if our digital tools weren't available. This is clear evidence that people who traditionally don't engage with advice will do so if you make it convenient and accessible for them," Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said.

"We believe all Australians should have access to advice, no matter what their financial circumstances are. This is especially the case with so many more people facing financial insecurity thanks to current economic conditions. Given the structural changes to the advice market, there is a very real concern that advice will become inaccessible to lower- and middle-income Australians."

Doyle added that with ASIC and the industry looking to see how more Australians can benefit from financial advice, these results should prove there is appetite for a digital solution.

"Many of our members wouldn't be able to access simple advice about their investment options or the ideal level of contributions if it wasn't provided as part of their super at no additional cost," Doyle said.

"Offering this advice digitally allows us to provide this to members at scale, and it allows members to take control of their super whenever and wherever it suits. It's such an effective way to help more of our members make informed decisions about their super and achieve their best-possible retirement outcomes."

Rest began rolling out digital advice tools in 2017, with Midwinter providing the technology.

The fund now has three digital intra-fund advice services - investment choice, insurance needs and contribution optimisation. There is also a Retirement Health Check and Super Health Check tool designed to provide introductory information.

The investment choice tool was the most used by members, with 38% of interactions being with that tool.

"In the nine months from September 2019 to June 2020, our digital tools were used more times than they had been in the previous two years combined," Doyle said.

"In fact, 40% of all Rest Advice interactions since our service began - over the phone or digitally - came in that nine-month period. There are a number of environmental factors that will have helped drive this demand, such as the extreme market volatility earlier this year and legislative changes to insurance cover, but the growth in online advice has been uniform since September last year."