NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Industry fund sees 252% increase in digital advice use
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 DEC 2020   12:27PM

An industry superannuation fund has seen interactions with its online financial advice tool more than double year-on-year.

Rest Online Advice interactions increased by 252% in the 2019/2020 financial year compared to the previous year.

In total Rest Advice has 12,806 interactions and Rest Online Advice had 9790. There were a further 3016 Rest Advice interactions over the phone.

Younger members and female members, demographics traditionally less likely to access financial advice, were partly responsible for the dramatic increase.

Interactions with 22-29-year-old members nearly tripled and interactions with 30-39-year-old members more than doubled.

For women aged 22-29 there was a 226% increase in advice interactions and for women aged 30-39 a 153% increase in interactions.

"This level of increased engagement with financial advice simply wouldn't have happened if our digital tools weren't available. This is clear evidence that people who traditionally don't engage with advice will do so if you make it convenient and accessible for them," Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said.

"We believe all Australians should have access to advice, no matter what their financial circumstances are. This is especially the case with so many more people facing financial insecurity thanks to current economic conditions. Given the structural changes to the advice market, there is a very real concern that advice will become inaccessible to lower- and middle-income Australians."

Doyle added that with ASIC and the industry looking to see how more Australians can benefit from financial advice, these results should prove there is appetite for a digital solution.

"Many of our members wouldn't be able to access simple advice about their investment options or the ideal level of contributions if it wasn't provided as part of their super at no additional cost," Doyle said.

"Offering this advice digitally allows us to provide this to members at scale, and it allows members to take control of their super whenever and wherever it suits. It's such an effective way to help more of our members make informed decisions about their super and achieve their best-possible retirement outcomes."

Rest began rolling out digital advice tools in 2017, with Midwinter providing the technology.

The fund now has three digital intra-fund advice services - investment choice, insurance needs and contribution optimisation. There is also a Retirement Health Check and Super Health Check tool designed to provide introductory information.

The investment choice tool was the most used by members, with 38% of interactions being with that tool.

"In the nine months from September 2019 to June 2020, our digital tools were used more times than they had been in the previous two years combined," Doyle said.

"In fact, 40% of all Rest Advice interactions since our service began - over the phone or digitally - came in that nine-month period. There are a number of environmental factors that will have helped drive this demand, such as the extreme market volatility earlier this year and legislative changes to insurance cover, but the growth in online advice has been uniform since September last year."

Read more: Online AdviceAustraliansVicki DoyleMidwinterRetirement HealthSuper Health
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aussies won't top-up ERS losses
Aussies lost money due to lack of advice
Australia in China's shadow
Advice firms need technology to survive: FPA
Netwealth takes stake in Aussie fintech
Advice too expensive, hard to access: FPA
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
ERS will impact those who didn't access super: REST
Chief economist update: Could COVID-19 dissenters be correct?
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
ASIC unveils school banking program review
KARREN VERGARA
School banking programs are marketed as a force for good in the community, targeting vulnerable customers in young children who don't end up improving their financial management behaviour, ASIC's two-year review found.
Super leaves gig economy behind
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Less than 1.5% of gig economy workers are contributing to a superannuation account, a new report from the Actuaries Institute reveals.
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
Redpoint Investment has won a $50 million socially responsible investing (SRI) mandate within JANA's SRI Australian Share Trust.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zndb6cRw