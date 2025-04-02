iExtend appoints chief operating officer

iExtend has appointed Michael Hull as chief operating officer with the aim to enhance its operational frameworks and to ensure compliance and regulatory standards continue to be delivered as the business grows.

Hull brings a broad business background to the role, having spent more than two decades in equity markets where he worked as a trader before moving into management roles and international appointments.

Hull has held senior appointments at BT Financial Group, Merrill Lynch and ANZ where he was the head of trading. Prior to this, Hull ran a franchise, working with Australian families to provide a technology-delivered education solution.

iExtend chief executive David Sarkis said Hull joins the iExtend team at a crucial time in the business' growth trajectory.

"Since iExtend gained its AFSL last year, iExtend has further cemented its place in the financial services industry as a provider of choice to life insurance policyholders who have decided to either cancel or reduce their cover and have experienced a health change," Sarkis said.

"We want to ensure our methodology and procedures continue to deliver high rates of compliance and regulatory adherence and we look forward to Michael facilitating future business growth built on these strong foundations."

iExtend received its AFSL in July 2024, after entering a court enforceable undertaking over concerns of unlicensed conduct.

In November 2023, the life insurance startup entered a court enforceable undertaking after ASIC pinged it for possibly operating without a licence, including possibly providing financial product advice. As part of the undertaking, iExtend had to apply for an AFSL.