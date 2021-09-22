NEWS
Financial Planning

IDII pitfalls advisers should avoid

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 SEP 2021   4:33PM

Financial advisers must beware the pitfalls of problematic individual disability income insurance products and avoid circumstances that could land them in trouble with the financial complaints body.

As part of a panel of experts at the Association of Financial Advisers 2021 Evolve Conference, Australian Financial Complaints Authority lead ombudsman for investments and advice Natalie Cameron told advisers about her experiences with IDII complaints, particularly when it comes to insurance switching advice.

Cameron has seen a fair number of complaints about unexpected costs and affordability associated with income protection products and step premiums - which are as common as complaints about whether advice received was the right advice irrespective of product features.

IDII has caught the eye of prudential regulator APRA, forced to intervene to address many issues that questions the product's sustainability.

Cameron provided some suggestions to help advisers, who might be uncomfortable about recommending their clients give up the benefits of IDII for newer products with higher premiums and less features or benefits.

First and foremost, Cameron said that the best interest duty must be front of mind in this context.

"Advisers need to make reasonable inquiries into the client's relevant circumstances, and that's going to include what's affordable now and what might be affordable in the future. It includes [a reasonable investigation] into the financial products that are available and how those products would meet those objectives and needs and that the recommendation must be reasonable in the client's relevant circumstances."

ASIC's Regulatory Guide 175 emphasises the importance of undertaking an investigation into clients' relevant circumstances, along with analysing particular product features - provided that the costs incurred are understood.

Cameron urged advisers to document everything in the Statement of Advice or Record of Advice and that the client understands the recommendations.

"If the rising cost of cover is something that needs to be taken into account, I would absolutely recommend that's clearly documented as it needs to be in the RoA or SoA [when] switching products," she said.

Advisers should think of it as "cost-benefit analysis".

It's a matter of weighing up and looking at what drives the weightings - which is clients' objectives, financial circumstances and needs, Cameron said.

"Nobody expects your advice to be perfect, not even ASIC or AFCA. There are always going to be surprises, and choices and a multitude of ways in which your clients' futures won't pan out. The main thing that you're trying to achieve is to make sure your client is better off as a result of your advice," she said.

