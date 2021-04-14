How advisers can capture young risk clients

A new report finds that it is possible for financial advisers to attract young clients and convince them about the benefits of advice and life insurance using new strategies.

Integrity Life's The fight for future markets report upends the notion that Millennials completely oppose adopting professional financial advice and insurance.

In conjunction with CoreData, the report outlined several challenges advisers face when catering to the younger generation in regard to taking up life insurance. Many of the issues range from relevance to perceived cost and complexity.

Using a focus group of 10, the Millennials cited debt levels and being single with no dependents as reasons they don't purchase life insurance.

"Even when they do have children, many young Australians are concerned about competing financial priorities, feeling preoccupied with day-to-day family expenses and paying their bills," the report read.

"Additionally, the sheer volume of policies available, their complexity and their lengthy application processes act as a deterrent for many would-be customers."

In capturing the Millennial market, the first step is using different channels like social media, podcasts, review sites and YouTube is much more likely to generate leads. They key, however, is authenticity.

"Even if you're not doing proactive advertising per se, it is important that what you offer and why you offer it translates into the digital/social realm. One example of this is finding ways to do visual testimonials that can be shared, liked and commented on - as the predominant social media networks largely favour visuals over text," the report states.

The research also suggested that advisers talk to Millennials in clear terms and product descriptions written in plain English that cuts straight to the point. Advisers must therefore ditch industry jargon where possible.

Integrity Life managing director and chief executive Sean McCormack said risk advice has never been more challenged. For advisers, that leads to many questions.

"Two of them are: How can I attract insurance clients in the millennial demographic? And how can I do it profitably? Efficiency of risk advice and attracting new clients must be intertwined," he said.