Hostplus responds to PDS controversy

Hostplus has responded to a series of reports suggesting the fund does not have ample liquidity to handle the government's plan to allow people to access their super early and claims it updated its PDS in preparation for mass redemptions.

As part of the Australian government's plan to keep the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, those who are having a hard time financially as a result of the crisis will be able to access up to $20,000 of their super over the next two years.

Hostplus is likely to have many members - the bulk of which work in the hospitality and tourism industries - who have been thrust into unemployment.

On 9 April 2020, Hostplus updated its Product Disclosure Statement including a clause in its terms and conditions stating that it can freeze redemptions and prevent cash switching.

"The trustee may suspend or restrict applications, switches, redemptions and withdrawal requests, for all or a particular investment option at its absolute discretion," the PDS reads.

"In such circumstances, transactions may not be processed or may be processed with significant delay."

It is understood Hostplus is not the only super fund to include such a clause in its PDS. However, the timing of Hostplus' PDS update prompted media queries.

"Hostplus recently updated its PDSs in accordance with our program. This ensures alignment and uniformity (where appropriate) between Hostplus' core disclosure documents," a spokesperson for Hostplus said.

"Hostplus confirms that no amendment to the governing rules of the product has been made."

However, no specific clause in relation to suspending applications, switches, redemptions and withdrawal requests for investment options appears in the 7 February 2020 version of the PDS.

Hostplus denies the update to the PDS resulted from the government's early release initiative.

The spokesperson for Hostplus said all super fund trustees have discretion to suspend or delay unit pricing in extraordinary situations to ensure fairness across members.

"In Hostplus' case, this trustee power is not new. It is not unique. It is not exceptional," the spokesperson said.

"As part of its recent update, Hostplus highlighted elements of the fund's long-standing governing rules and discretions as these relate to investment pricing and transactions."

These governing rules were not previously stated so clearly in the PDS.

The spokesperson hit out at "misinformed media speculation", saying that reports have unnecessarily concerned members.

They also reiterated that the fund does support the government's early access to super plan.

"[Hostplus] has ample liquidity available to support members undergoing financial hardship," the spokesperson said.

The media scrutiny of Hostplus' liquidity has occurred after years of the fund publicly spruiking an allocation as high as 40% to unlisted assets.

In 2018, Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia told Investment Magazine: "We have a zero allocation to fixed interest and a zero allocation to cash."

Hostplus chief executive David Elia has been consistent in assuring members and the media that the fund has ample liquidity to meet early access to super demands, including in an interview with this publication.

More than 360,000 Australians have already applied for early access to their super. Hostplus did not provide an estimate of how many of its members are likely to apply when asked by Financial Standard.

