NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Hostplus freezes premiums
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 OCT 2020   12:24PM

As life insurance premiums continue to soar, industry fund Hostplus has managed to negotiate a premium freeze for members.

The $48 billion super fund has secured a three-year freeze, which will maintain the current rate of death and total and permanent disability premiums with its group insurer MetLife.

A spokesperson for Hostplus confirmed the premium freeze was secured as part of the fund's recent three-year rate guarantee negotiation with MetLife. It will apply until June 2023.

The existing three-year premium rate with MetLife was due to expire when the new freeze was negotiated.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Hostplus appointed Metlife as group insurer in 2013, switching from ANZ's OnePath.

A number of super funds have had to increase insurance premiums recently after legislative changes including the Protecting Your Super and Putting Members' Interests First packages saw the pool of insured accounts decrease.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

REI Super, Tasplan, legalsuper and Intrust Super all recently increased premiums on various types of cover.

In August, Hostplus increased the premiums on optional income protection insurance for a small pool of its members by 73.7%.

Read more: HostplusMetlifeREI SuperIntrust SuperOnePathTasplan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hostplus awards mandate
Hostplus can't be killed: Sicilia
REI Super ups insurance premiums
AMP tops worst-performing super funds list
Super-backed company develops COVID treatment
Tasplan raises IP premiums
Retail fund satisfaction drops
Aussies continue to drain super
Corporate fund overhauls admin fees, premiums
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
Editor's Choice
Industry fund launches new passive options
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:33PM
A $6 billion industry superannuation fund has introduced a range of low-cost, indexed investment options for members as it closes two other options.
AMP names incidents, issues lead
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:06PM
AMP has hired a former CommInsure risk expert to oversee the issues and breaches facing the firm.
Westpac puts Australia on bad banking leaderboard
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:07PM
Global banks have paid out around US$10.5 billion in fines so far this year, with Westpac taking out third place thanks to the AUSTRAC scandal.
ASIC reviewing risk advice, pushes for scaled advice
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:36AM
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is conducting a review of life insurance advice and plans to consult with the industry on scaled advice this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vDJoMkao