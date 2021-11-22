NEWS
Financial Planning
High-net-worth investors richer, optimistic

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   11:24PM

Australia's high-net-worth (HNW) investors have multiplied in size and wealth, controlling $2.77 trillion in investable assets, new research shows.

New research commissioned by Praemium and carried out by Investment Trends found the total number of millionaires in Australia jumped 31% to 635,000 over the last 12 months.

Investors with $2.5 million to $5 million of assets rose from 170,000 to 179,000 and those with $5 million to $10 million rose by 3000 to 59,000.

Meanwhile, investors with $10 million to $70 million of assets rose by 10,000 to 28,000. These investors control 40% of assets held by HNW investors.

HNW investors are also much more optimistic with 68% expecting the stock market to rise (up from 40% in 2020).

One-fifth of investors said their key objective in the next year is to maximise capital growth, which is the highest number it has been in the last decade.

Interestingly, only 8% are looking to protect themselves against market falls which is the lowest it has been in a decade.

"The results of the research demonstrated not only the resilience of Australia's wealthier investors but also the resilience of Australian capital markets, which rallied significantly following a sharp fall at the start of the COVID pandemic in early March last year," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian investors could have been excused for retreating into their shells a little with the share market bumping along the bottom for a while. But the research shows that Australia's wealthiest investors are a very optimistic group."

HNW investors channelled their money into ETFs and cryptocurrencies. However, ETFs, LICs and REITs remain the top three asset classes.

Around 13% of respondents said they were happy to use investment advisers while over half said they were happy to use advisers only to validate their own thoughts, to gain access to a wider range of investments or for technical skills and one third said they did not use advisers at all.

"This presents an opportunity for Australian investment advisers to help meet these needs via a holistic total wealth management experience. Articulating the value their advice can bring and adapting to provide HNWs with superior and sophisticated service and technology will help to meet the needs of this growing and important investor segment," Wamsteker said.

