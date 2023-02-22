Gurner, Qualitas close second BTR fund

The GQ multifamily build to rent platform (GQ) owned by multi-billion-dollar developer Gurner and Qualitas have announced a further build-to-rent (BTR) capital raise with another $2 billion for future growth, following the close of their second fund raising.

The $2 billion injection, made by a global instructional investor, takes the GQ total gross assets under assets under management to $3.2 billion.

The second fund raise comes after the platform initially secured $1.2 billion in its first fund, fast-tracking its first tranche of BTR assets totaling 2000 apartments last year.

The majority of GQ's first fund has now been deployed into four prime assets, which are either under construction or set to commence construction in the second quarter of the year.

"When we first launched the GQ platform in 2021, we set out to lead the sector with some pretty ambitious growth plans," Gurner chief executive Tim Gurner said.

"We are now well ahead of our forecasts in terms of pipeline and funding, with four seed sites already secured and a huge amount of further capital ready to deploy."

Gurner added that the GQ partnership is an extremely exciting platform in partnership with Qualitas, that is backed by both business' unique skillsets and vast industry experience, and fully funded with $3.2 billion in capital.

"This latest round of funding means we have a huge amount of dry powder to utilise as the right deals arise," he said.

"We are actively focused on the Sydney market as our primary target, in addition to Melbourne, where we believe the most opportunities will be in the coming years."

Qualitas global head of real estate and co-founder Mark Fischer said that the firm sees a huge opportunity for the BTR market in Australia.

"... This new commitment by a global investor to the second fund supports this and demonstrates the scalability of opportunity," Fischer said.

"Institutional ownership of build-to-rent apartments is not a new concept in other parts of the world, such as North America, where institutional ownership of residential stock can be around 11%, compared to Australia where the industry is only now gaining momentum."

Fischer added: "We are proud to have not only been one of the first platforms to complete a capital raise of scale, but also one of the first to substantially deploy that capital."

"Now to close out our second follow on capital raising highlights the momentum in the CQ platform - as we continue to grow it in a disciplined and diligent manner."

The news comes as Qualitas shared its impressive financial results for the half year ended December 31 (1H23), up 117% on its net profit after tax.

"A combination of significant growth in funds under management (FUM) to $5.8 billion and record deployment of capital drove a 21% increase on 1h22 in funds under management revenue to $20.7 million," Qualitas said.

"Contributing to this result was a significant increase in Other Income of $7.5 million, up from $1.2 million last year, due to increasing returns from underwriting."

Commenting on the group's performance, managing director and co-founder Andrew Schwartz said Qualitas has experienced strong deployment primarily attributed to traditional financiers retreat from the commercial real estate sector, "which allows us to be cautious and selective in our investment decisions."

"We have sought to maximise invested capital via new warehouse facilities, utilizing the strength of the Qualitas balance sheet to optimise the invested capital for our funds and to benefit from the deployment opportunities currently presenting," he said.