Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Gurner, Qualitas close second BTR fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 FEB 2023   12:53PM

The GQ multifamily build to rent platform (GQ) owned by multi-billion-dollar developer Gurner and Qualitas have announced a further build-to-rent (BTR) capital raise with another $2 billion for future growth, following the close of their second fund raising.

The $2 billion injection, made by a global instructional investor, takes the GQ total gross assets under assets under management to $3.2 billion.

The second fund raise comes after the platform initially secured $1.2 billion in its first fund, fast-tracking its first tranche of BTR assets totaling 2000 apartments last year.

The majority of GQ's first fund has now been deployed into four prime assets, which are either under construction or set to commence construction in the second quarter of the year.

"When we first launched the GQ platform in 2021, we set out to lead the sector with some pretty ambitious growth plans," Gurner chief executive Tim Gurner said.

"We are now well ahead of our forecasts in terms of pipeline and funding, with four seed sites already secured and a huge amount of further capital ready to deploy."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Gurner added that the GQ partnership is an extremely exciting platform in partnership with Qualitas, that is backed by both business' unique skillsets and vast industry experience, and fully funded with $3.2 billion in capital.

"This latest round of funding means we have a huge amount of dry powder to utilise as the right deals arise," he said.

"We are actively focused on the Sydney market as our primary target, in addition to Melbourne, where we believe the most opportunities will be in the coming years."

Qualitas global head of real estate and co-founder Mark Fischer said that the firm sees a huge opportunity for the BTR market in Australia.

"... This new commitment by a global investor to the second fund supports this and demonstrates the scalability of opportunity," Fischer said.

"Institutional ownership of build-to-rent apartments is not a new concept in other parts of the world, such as North America, where institutional ownership of residential stock can be around 11%, compared to Australia where the industry is only now gaining momentum."

Fischer added: "We are proud to have not only been one of the first platforms to complete a capital raise of scale, but also one of the first to substantially deploy that capital."

"Now to close out our second follow on capital raising highlights the momentum in the CQ platform - as we continue to grow it in a disciplined and diligent manner."

The news comes as Qualitas shared its impressive financial results for the half year ended December 31 (1H23), up 117% on its net profit after tax.

"A combination of significant growth in funds under management (FUM) to $5.8 billion and record deployment of capital drove a 21% increase on 1h22 in funds under management revenue to $20.7 million," Qualitas said.

"Contributing to this result was a significant increase in Other Income of $7.5 million, up from $1.2 million last year, due to increasing returns from underwriting."

Commenting on the group's performance, managing director and co-founder Andrew Schwartz said Qualitas has experienced strong deployment primarily attributed to traditional financiers retreat from the commercial real estate sector, "which allows us to be cautious and selective in our investment decisions."

"We have sought to maximise invested capital via new warehouse facilities, utilizing the strength of the Qualitas balance sheet to optimise the invested capital for our funds and to benefit from the deployment opportunities currently presenting," he said.

Read more: QualitasGQMark FischerTim GurnerAndrew Schwartz
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Qualitas promotes to newly created role
Aqualand, Qualitas launch $600m luxury project
Gurner Group to develop $1.75bn Docklands site
Qualitas secures $440m for debt fund
MSC Trustees adds to board
Sovereign wealth fund awards $700m mandate
Qualitas announces changes to executive leadership team
Schroders RF names distribution lead
Fund manager eyes $735m listing
Qualitas appoints co-head of insto capital

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super appoints chief risk officer

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:37PM
The super fund has welcomed Will Sadler to the role, joining from Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

Link Group secures mandate renewal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
Marking more than three decades in partnership, Rest has flagged it will likely extend its mandate with Link Group, under a new agreement that includes the creation of a joint digital innovation team.

ASIC cracks down on CHESS issues

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
ASIC is further clamping down on the ASX to ensure that it successfully comes through on replacing CHESS after botching its attempt to overhaul it with blockchain.

SEC fines Mormon Church investment arm

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:50PM
The US corporate regulator has slapped a large fine on the Mormon Church after finding that its investment arm obfuscated the true financial value of its portfolio that ballooned to as much as US$32 billion ($46.7bn).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.