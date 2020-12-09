NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Government to wind up FASEA
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   10:02PM

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority will be made redundant as two government bodies take over its remit.

Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, Senator Jane Hume announced on December 9 that the standard-setting aspect of FASEA will be swallowed up by Treasury.

Its remaining functions, such as exam administration, will be taken over by the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP).

The operations of the FSCP will be expanded within ASIC, she said, noting that such reforms will further streamline the number of bodies involved in the oversight of financial advisers, resulting in FASEA being wound up.

"The government would like to acknowledge the important contribution made by the board and staff of FASEA towards improving the education, training and ethical standards in the financial advice sector," Hume said.

"Treasury and ASIC will work closely with FASEA to ensure an orderly transition to the new regulatory framework."

The FSCP currently supports ASIC in conducting banning orders against individuals for misconduct.

Citing the Hayne Royal Commission's recommendation 2.10, which calls for a single, central disciplinary body to be established for financial advisers, Hume said expanding the role of the FSCP will leverage its extensive expertise and existing governance structures, avoiding the need to establish a new body to perform this role.

Legislation implementing these reforms will be introduced into Parliament by June 2021.

Further, the much-anticipated advice disciplinary body has effectively been scrapped, with Hume flagging its January 2021 launch to mid-year.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia said it has continuously advocated for the reduction of regulatory bodies that are "adding unnecessary duplication, complexity and costs and for the establishment of a single disciplinary body".

"This body should have primary responsibility for government oversight of the conduct of financial planners, setting mandatory professional standards, investigating potential breaches of mandatory standards and law, and applying discipline," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Philip Kewin echoed similar sentiments.

"Financial advisers and the advice industry as a whole have been hit with layers and layers of regulation that have increased the cost to provide advice without any clear consumer benefit. While there is still much work to be done, we support moves that remove red tape for advisers and improve outcomes for consumers," Kewin said.

This article was updated on December 10.

Read more: FASEAASICEthics AuthorityFinancial Adviser StandardsTreasuryFederal Government
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
ASIC to improve default insurance
ASIC prepares industry for claims handling law
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
ASIC defers portfolio holdings disclosure deadline
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Exemptions to AFSLs explained by ASIC
Financial adviser reference checks under scrutiny
AAT refuses Allegra AFSL
Editor's Choice
UniSuper wins in court judgement on board
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:48PM
The Victorian Supreme Court on Tuesday decided in favour of the $83 billion industry fund after a union asked the court to decide on its rights in nominating a director for the UniSuper board.
Damning Rio report to shake mining industry
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:41PM
The damning report into Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge sacred sites has recommended mining companies completely change the way they do business, with super funds invested in miners already welcoming the findings.
Super satisfaction bounces back
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:32PM
Member satisfaction with superannuation funds has increased across all sectors for the first time since the pandemic, new research shows.
Key advice reforms tabled
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
New regulation that requires financial advisers to disclose conflicts of interest and stamp out fees-for-no service have been tabled in parliament.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something xnPiMZN1