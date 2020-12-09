Government to wind up FASEA

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority will be made redundant as two government bodies take over its remit.

Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, Senator Jane Hume announced on December 9 that the standard-setting aspect of FASEA will be swallowed up by Treasury.

Its remaining functions, such as exam administration, will be taken over by the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP).

The operations of the FSCP will be expanded within ASIC, she said, noting that such reforms will further streamline the number of bodies involved in the oversight of financial advisers, resulting in FASEA being wound up.

"The government would like to acknowledge the important contribution made by the board and staff of FASEA towards improving the education, training and ethical standards in the financial advice sector," Hume said.

"Treasury and ASIC will work closely with FASEA to ensure an orderly transition to the new regulatory framework."

The FSCP currently supports ASIC in conducting banning orders against individuals for misconduct.

Citing the Hayne Royal Commission's recommendation 2.10, which calls for a single, central disciplinary body to be established for financial advisers, Hume said expanding the role of the FSCP will leverage its extensive expertise and existing governance structures, avoiding the need to establish a new body to perform this role.

Legislation implementing these reforms will be introduced into Parliament by June 2021.

Further, the much-anticipated advice disciplinary body has effectively been scrapped, with Hume flagging its January 2021 launch to mid-year.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia said it has continuously advocated for the reduction of regulatory bodies that are "adding unnecessary duplication, complexity and costs and for the establishment of a single disciplinary body".

"This body should have primary responsibility for government oversight of the conduct of financial planners, setting mandatory professional standards, investigating potential breaches of mandatory standards and law, and applying discipline," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Philip Kewin echoed similar sentiments.

"Financial advisers and the advice industry as a whole have been hit with layers and layers of regulation that have increased the cost to provide advice without any clear consumer benefit. While there is still much work to be done, we support moves that remove red tape for advisers and improve outcomes for consumers," Kewin said.

This article was updated on December 10.