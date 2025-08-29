Government scraps inquiry into advice firm failures, Dixon Advisory

The government has dumped the inquiry into wealth management companies that would have dissected the collapse of firms like Dixon Advisory and the impact on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR).

In September 2024, the government referred the inquiry to the Senate Economics References Committee, asking it to look at the reasons behind wealth management firms' collapse, the implications for the CSLR, and challenges to its ongoing sustainability.

The terms of reference for the inquiry specifically mentioned the collapse of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services as a case study, including looking at the business model and influence of the sale of related party products.

The inquiry was also supposed to look at the actions of those involved contributed to the collapse, the role of the regulatory regime and ASIC, and the enforcement options available to ASIC.

The committee was supposed to deliver its report by the last sitting day in March, but the inquiry lapsed as a result of the federal election being called. Earlier this week, the committee advised the Senate it would not seek re-adoption of the inquiry and the Senate agreed.

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) said it is "deeply disappointing" the inquiry will not continue.

"The decision to end the Inquiry seems extraordinary, particularly in the light of recent news about the collapse of Shield and First Guardian, potentially involving over $1 billion in consumer losses from their super," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"This scandal makes it clear that the issues the Inquiry was investigating are not resolved, and that the misdeeds at Dixon Advisory are not an isolated case. It betrays the victims, and all consumers, who have put their faith in the government to fully investigate these collapses so we can understand how they happened, and what can be done to prevent them in the future."

The FAAA called on all members of parliament to force the reinstatement of the inquiry, with an extended remit to include the collapse of Shield and First Guardian.

"We owe it to the victims not to walk away from this," she said.

Meantime, The Advisers Association, which also took the time to make a submission to the inquiry, said the decision was "disappointing for all stakeholders."

"Better understanding how this could occur gives important lessons about what needs to change, to avoid similar issues in the futures," TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald said.

He added that the many clients involved will likely feel betrayed and dismayed that they have lost money and "it doesn't appear as though anyone is interested in finding out why."

"Finally, the findings from this inquiry would have been relevant to help inform or validate what changes are necessary in the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort to ensure that it protects retail consumers against capital loss, while remaining sustainable and not putting unfair and unreasonable costs on the vast majority of people and organisations, and their clients, in the broader financial services sector doing the right thing," Macdonald said.

"Hopefully, the findings so far will help to move from consultation and inquiry into action to stop or at least minimise these large failures."