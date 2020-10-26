Gender doesn't influence company returns: Research

Analysis of ASX 300 companies since 2005 has shown a 33.1% rise in women filling non-executive director (NED) roles has had no influence on company returns.

The Ownership Matters (OM) study examined the total shareholder return for each company, during the period of each new director appointment, finding gender did not influence returns.

However, the study observed that the performance of companies with boards comprised of more than 90% men was generally worse than more gender diverse boards since 2011.

The gender mix of boards has changed significantly since 2005, with the proportion of non-executive director seats occupied by women having increased from 9.6% of the total director pool in 2005 to 33.1% at 30 June 2020.

"There has been little progress in women's representation as executive directors (typically chief executives and chief financial officers) who also serve on public company boards," OM said.

"The present level of 6% of women executive directors was largely the same over the fifteen year period examined."

OM pointed out that there are currently more executive directors named either Michael or Mark than all women in executive director roles in ASX 300 companies.

"After negligible increases in the number of female NEDs from 2005, the rate of change rose from 2011 and the total proportion of women represented increased by an average 2.1% per year over the last five years," the study said.

"There are currently 399 women non-executive directors out of a total pool of directors of 1362."

In addition, the study found that boards are more likely to appoint a "known" director, in that they are already the director of an ASX300 company.

"In Australia, nomination of directors is a task largely performed by incumbent directors," the study said.

"Australian public company boards clearly prefer director candidates who are "known" through their service on other public companies."

OM also found that shareholders are unlikely to go against the board even regardless of continued underperformance.

"During the time period of the study, non-executive directors who sought endorsement or re-election from shareholders at Annual General Meetings received an average vote of 96% in favour," it said.

"There was little meaningful difference in the board turnover rates between companies that outperform compared to those that underperform."

OM said lack of information about director aptitude may be a key reason for shareholder support of directors.

"While some ASX companies have recently moved to disclose their board's "skills matrix", there is little information to judge the quality of an individual director's skills and experience, and even less on individual performance and motivation," OM said.

"Desirable characteristics in directors such as competence, curiosity, humility and responsibility are difficult for external investors to verify. The absence of credible alternative candidates may contribute to high endorsement rates, even in underperforming companies."