Investment

GAM loses insto mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 31 MAR 2022   12:46PM

The investment manager has disclosed the loss of a substantial institutional mandate and, in a separate matter, seen the details of a 2018 misconduct investigation aired by the UK regulator.

Overnight GAM International announced an unnamed institutional client is withdrawing $16.6 billion from GAM Funds Management Services and taking it in-house, leaving just $1.44 billion with GAM, effective April 2023.

The mandate has associated revenues of $8.65 million, representing less than 3% of GAM's net fee and commission income for the full year, it said.

"We are proud to have helped our client grow their business over a long period and look forward to continue working with them as a trusted partner. We remain focused on revenue growth using the full suite of GAM capabilities in response to client demand for an enhanced offering," head of GAM Fund Management Services Sean O'Driscoll said.

In a separate matter, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority released details of the $16 million fine it handed GAM in December 2021 for failing to adequately manage conflicts of interest as part of the misconduct that saw fixed income investment director Timothy Haywood terminated from the global manager in 2019. Haywood was also fined $400,000.

Haywood was at the centre of a 2018 investigation that resulted in GAM's range of absolute return bond funds liquidated.

The investigation apparently focused on Haywood's risk management and record keeping processes and triggered an overwhelming number of redemption requests.

At the time, GAM gave little to no detail as to what the "gross misconduct" investigated involved, however the FCA did in handing down its penalties.

According to the FCA, the conflicts of interest arose from three transactions, two of which were linked to Greensill Capital and of which Haywood was investment manager.

Between 2014 and February 2018, Haywood invested a total of $2.6 billion in Greensill originated assets, according to FCA documents.

"Potential incentives were offered which would have provided benefits to GIML or its parent company. Although these were not taken up, they were not dealt with properly by GIML," the FCA said.

The FCA said Haywood received gifts and entertainment, including travelling on a private Greensill aircraft, and did not record them in a timely manner.

"Although the FCA did not find evidence that Mr Haywood made investment decisions because of these gifts and entertainment, the fact that conflicts were not properly managed heightened the risk that he may have been incentivised to invest for personal interest," the regulator said.

According to documents, Haywood was also at one time offered an equity warrant over Greensill shares which was not taken up but was also not recorded appropriately.

Part of Haywood's fine, about $40,000, is the value of the gifts and entertainment not disclosed appropriately.

Both parties received a 30% discount on their fines for agreeing to deal with the matter in a timely manner, resolving it in December 2021.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 4pm to reflect the fact the matter was resolved and penalties paid in December 2021. An update was also made to clarify that the two matters are unrelated.

