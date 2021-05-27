Future Fund to hire 70 for investment team

The sovereign wealth fund is looking to add 70 people to its investment team, with the specific skill sets of identifying good external managers.

Appearing at senate hearings yesterday Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt and chief investment officer Sue Brake confirmed the additional hiring.

The Future Fund requested and was granted an increase in its average staffing levels (ASLs) from 196 to 350 which is 79% higher, on the back of a more challenging investment environment and needing internal operational infrastructure.

Arndt said nearly half of the ASL increase of 154 will go towards hiring on the investment team. Future Fund does not manage any money internally, all of it is allocated to external managers.

The additional hiring will take the investment team from about 80 to 150.

The remaining hires will be split across operations that support the investment team (data and technology), and company-wide infrastructure such as leadership training and upskilling.

Arndt said the old ASL was set a few years ago, and the Future Fund has since added other funds to its remit.

"...since that time we have received a number of new funds to manage. So, our internal operating environment has become more complex."

"The investment environment is more challenging, and we think that to be able to meet our mandates in the periods ahead, we need to ramp up our activity in a number of areas particularly what are called alpha seeking strategies...so we need more staff to do that," he said, referring to external manager selection.

"Thirdly, we feel like we need to get better at adjusting the portfolio because of these significant changes in markets and volatility we expect to occur going forward."

Brake said for the investment hires, Future Fund will be looking to individuals who can identify alpha-generating external managers and also manage the assets once they are on Future Fund's books.

The government has kept the Future Fund's CPI plus return target unchanged, even as low interest rates affect returns from various asset classes and reflation fears make a comeback.

Arndt said majority of the hires are likely to be in Melbourne, where Future Fund is based with the rest in Sydney as required.

Earlier in the hearings, Arndt addressed inflation concerns.

"Policy settings continue to support markets for the time being. But this is priced into assets and unwinding these measures will be a complicated exercise," he said.

"Equally, a failure to reduce the stimulus at an appropriate time [could lead to a] significant increase in inflation - a risk markets are already starting to focus on.

"The ability to generate strong returns into the future is more complex and challenging than ever before, given the low level of interest rates around the world."