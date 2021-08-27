NEWS
Investment

Funds management staff want remote work: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 27 AUG 2021   12:21PM

Investment management professionals are demanding more flexibility in a post-COVID world, but many employers still need convincing, a new survey finds.

The CFA Institute's survey into the future of work reveals that most men (80%) and women (87%) want to work from home (WFH) on a part-time basis.

Many of these professionals believe remote work has increased their efficiency and that many roles within funds management are well-suited to a hybrid environment.

Notably, investment professionals reported a shift in what motivates them most at work, with workplace flexibility and having good team members becoming more important - this could be a direct result of the social isolation of the pandemic, the research found.

However, not all employers are onboard. Only 77% of bosses support WFH arrangements post-pandemic.

This is also despite the fact that many executives said that the culture as a result of WFH has improved because their staff have learned more about their colleagues. Every executive surveyed however, worried about staff's mental health issues.

"Given the blurring of home and work life, many investment professionals worked more hours during this time, leading to burnout. The number of respondents working more than 60 hours per week nearly doubled during the pandemic to 15% from 8%. Investment leaders were unanimous in their concern that mental health issues were the greatest threat to employees wellbeing," the report said.

CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll said the study revealed 20% of Australian respondents have experienced a reduction in their total compensation since January 2020.

On a brighter note, 75% of investment professionals are confident their jobs will be secure over the next 18-24 months.

"Investment jobs have been resilient during the COVID disruption and Australia is no different. Just 10% of professionals saw their employment status change because of COVID-19. That highlights that investment roles are well suited for remote working. We are seeing evidence of that during the current lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, where investment professionals are successfully getting on with their jobs from home," she said.

These findings form the first part of a four-part series on hybrid workspaces.

