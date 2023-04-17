Fraudster sentenced to eight years behind bars

Former property investment spruiker Anthony Keith Silver has been sentenced to eight years and six months imprisonment for a $1.8 million fraud.

Silver was previously shadow director of Capital Growth International Club and All About Property Developments Pty Ltd) which raised approximately $9 million from investors between 2008 and 2010.

Last year, Silver pleaded guilty to misappropriating $1.815 million from the scheme companies by transferring funds to his personal bank account, making payments to company employees and paying returns to other investors.

Many of the investors were pensioners and were approached to invest in the scheme companies by cold-call telemarketing or word of mouth, ASIC said.

Investors were told that their funds would be used to develop property in Tasmania or be pooled and invested in bank term deposits. Investors were also told they would receive returns of 15-20% per annum on their investments.

Some investors were convinced to borrow against their homes to invest with the scheme companies.

The matter was prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, in which Silver was set a non-parole period of two and a half years.

In delivering the sentence, Judge Vicki Loury remarked on the impact of Silver's fraud on the victims, and the financial and psychological cost to them.

In September 2019, Silver's son was sentenced to eight years' for fraud offences related to the same companies. Between July 2008 and July 2010, he dishonestly induced Westpac to deliver property in the amount of $2.76 million to Westpac customers for investing in them.