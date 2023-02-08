Franklin Templeton welcomes head of product, strategy

Benjamin Abell will join Franklin Templeton's Australian leadership team as its new head of product and strategy.

Abell brings over 15 years of experience to the firm, having most recently served as executive director of superannuation and strategy at Colonial First State.

In his new role, Abell will oversee the overall Franklin Templeton investment product strategy, with oversight across the current investment range as well as bringing new funds and capabilities to Australian investors.

Franklin Templeton managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand Felicity Walsh said: "I am very pleased to have Ben join my leadership team at Franklin Templeton."

"He joins at a time when we are expanding our business through the addition of investment teams across an array of asset classes, in particular in the alternatives space.

"We are working collaboratively with clients across market segments to build solutions to meet their objectives and Ben's knowledge of the advice market, leadership skills and strategic thinking provides us with valuable experience to keep pace with our clients' needs.

Commenting on his appointment, Abell said: "I am excited to join Franklin Templeton and be part of its proud 35-year history of partnering with Australian clients."

"The firm is highly regarded in the market and is recognised for the scale, experience, resources and choice it provides investors across retail, wholesale and institutional markets."