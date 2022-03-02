NEWS
Financial Planning

FPA pushes for advice law simplification

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 MAR 2022   12:24PM

Heavy-handed regulations puts financial advisers at significant risk of breaching the law, according to the Financial Planning Association of Australia, which is urging the government to strip out layers of complexity in the latest round of reforms.

Citing its submission to the Australian Law Reform Commission review, FPA chief executive Sarah Abood is calling for the elimination of layers of legislation that advisers face that ultimately comes at the expense of consumers.

"Financial planners are not lawyers, but it may be that the regulatory and compliance requirements under one Act and Regulator differ from those of others, leaving financial planners at risk of breaching one requirement in order to meet the conditions of another," she said.

Advisers must comply with four laws overseen by eight regulators, along with additional oversight from AFSLs, professional associations, and consumer complaint bodies.

"This all comes at the cost of providing clear, concise, efficient and affordable advice to ordinary Australians who need it most," Abood said.

In late 2021, the ALRC proposed sweeping reforms to financial services law, including changes that could affect the advice industry.

Its first of four reports, Financial Services Legislation: Interim Report, the ALRC made 16 recommendations, broadly addressing incomplete understandings of legislative complexity; complex definitions; difficulties navigating definitions; and overly prescriptive legislation.

In responding to the ALRC's proposal of when 'general advice' should be used, the FPA wants the law to rename the term to 'product information' and 'strategy information' to better reflect the definition and subsequently make it less misleading to consumers.

'Financial planner', 'financial adviser' and terms such as 'financial coach', 'financial mentor' and 'financial guru' should also be reviewed.

For sophisticated investors, the FPA wants the law to revise the test for this client base via increasing the dollar-value threshold, factoring in indexation, and introducing a financial capability measure.

The association further recommends that an AFSL regulates financial products and remove the requirement to cover the provision of financial advice, while the regulation of financial products from financial advice should also be separated.

"Broadly, the FPA agrees with the proposed structural amendments suggested by the ALRC which are intended to reduce complexity in corporations and financial services legislation. We strongly believe that the language and structure of the Corporations Act must be improved to allow everyone - including consumers - to better engage with the financial services sector," Abood said.

