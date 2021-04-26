NEWS
Financial Planning
FPA launches file note guidance
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 26 APR 2021   12:10PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has released new guidance on best practice for file notes.

File notes are important as a risk management tool, especially in disputes between clients and financial advisers, and the FPA said recent cases have highlighted the need for better record keeping.

Its new guidance is aimed at helping FPA members better manager record keeping in response to consumer complaints which have highlighted gaps in records.

The FPA said its new guidance provides innovative ways for financial planners to create file notes through several apps that can capture client communications using video or audio recording and convert it to text.

"Through our work with AFCA, the importance of keeping meticulous file notes was identified as an area for improvement for financial planners," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"In reviewing AFCA reports and case law, detailed file notes were one of the biggest factors which helps in defending financial planners. Unfortunately, in a dispute, the file is going to be the enduring evidence of the financial advice a planner has provided. It needs to tell the whole story."

Cases reviewed by the FPA as it developed this guidance show that the contents of a file note can be more persuasive than a client's unsupported recollection of a discussion.

It also allows advisers to demonstrate that their conduct was consistent with appropriate professional standards.

"File notes no longer need to be paper-based. There are new and more efficient ways for financial planners to build a proper audit trail through effective record keeping," De Gori said.

"This not only gives greater clarity around why decisions are made but could be used when supporting evidence is needed."

AFCA chief ombudsman David Locke said record keeping and communication are key for advisers to avoid complaints and address them effectively.

"Documents created at the same time as the activity or advice in question are usually given more weight than later recollections of what was said or done," he said.

"This means contemporaneous file notes of conversations and actions are solid gold when a dispute comes to us."

