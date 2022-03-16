FPA is the preferred association: Research

The Financial Planning Association holds the lion's share of membership as nearly 40% of advisers report they are part of the professional body.

Some 38% or 7239 active advisers on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register are members of the FPA based on the 18,800 recorded in the December 2021 database.

Rainmaker's analysis found that the Association of Financial Advisers came second place with 13% or about 2495.

"While there are eight major adviser industry associations, not only are their influence networks concentrated, there are many advisers who report no membership of these major associations," Rainmaker said.

Out of the total pool at the end of last year, only 12,800 disclosed to ASIC their professional body affiliation.

Some advisers are also members of the following associations: The Chartered Professional Accountants Association, SMSF Association, Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association, Institute of Public Accountants, Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals and National Tax Agents Association.

Yet these associations respectively had a minority of adviser members of 7% or less. Only four associations have 1000 or more members.

"These various associations of course have different emphasis and origins. Some focus more on overall adviser needs, some more on adviser insurance needs, some on accountant advisers, SMSF advisers or those who are stockbrokers," Rainmaker said.

In terms of dealer groups, many FPA members came from AMP Financial Planning (266), Consultum Financial Advisers (233), Charter Financial Planning (168) and Aware Financial Services (157).

Synchronised Business Services (167), Morgans Financial (123) and Alliance Wealth (99) have many advisers who are members of the AFA.

The SMSF Adviser Network and RI Advice (32 respectively) are the biggest networks for the SMSFA, while the AIOFP has a large cohort from Interprac (62).