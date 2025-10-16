Former Statewide Super executives acquitted

Two former Statewide Super executives who were terminated by the fund and then charged with dishonesty offences have been acquitted.

In January 2020, Statewide Super terminated its chief risk officer Kieran Netting and chief financial and operating officer Grant Eastwood for alleged breaches of internal controls.

They were subsequently referred to ASIC by the fund, which initiated an investigation and passed its findings on to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions. In December 2022 both Netting and Eastwood were charged with dishonesty offences. Both pleaded not guilty in February 2024.

ASIC alleged Eastwood dishonestly used his position in the procurement of a firm, Cosight, to provide services to Statewide.

For Netting, it was alleged he dishonestly used his position regarding a review he conducted connected to the appointment of Cosight to deliver services to Statewide.

This month, a jury acquitted both Netting and Eastwood of all charges following a trial in the District Court of South Australia.

Financial Standard understands Netting made a successful no case to answer application, with there not being sufficient evidence presented by the prosecution.