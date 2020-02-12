NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Former Securitor manager joins Paragem
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 FEB 2020   11:46AM

HUB24's financial advice subsidiary Paragem has hired a former Securitor state manager in a general manager role.

Paragem has appointed Craig Kouimanis as a general manager of practice development to help support advisers and their practices as the industry undergoes significant upheaval.

Kouimanis will be responsible for Paragem's coaching and relationship management, and will manage a professional development program for advisers. He will also be responsible for compliance coaching and running the licensee's investment committee.

Paragem said Kouimanis brings a wealth of experience to the boutique licensee.

"Craig Kouimanis joins the Paragem team, bringing more than 20 years of experience in financial services to the role, nine of which he spent at Securitor managing a number of states including SA, WA, VIC and Tasmania," it said.

Kouimanis was also a member of the Securitor leadership team, where he helped grow a strong community of advice professionals and ran a leadership program for business owners.

The licensee commended Kouimanis' leadership with Securitor.

"Kouimanis' experience in leading high performing advice teams and communities with a focus on strategic growth and strong practice development is a distinguishable feature of his professional background," it said.

Paragem managing director Nathan Jacobsen said the appointment reflected the continued growth of the licensee.

"Paragem is striking a chord with advisers who are looking for a licensee who listens, acts and supports them and their businesses as they continue to evolve their practices," he said,

"We have a high calibre network at Paragem and Craig's appointment reflects the business needs of our advisers and a further investment in our offer."

Jacobsen said he was excited for Kouimanis to join the Paragem team.

"We are delighted to have Craig join our professional team and look forward to working with him to continue to strengthen Paragem and support advisers," he said.

Kouimanis spent nearly nine years with Securitor before the dealer group ceased, following Westpac's exit from personal financial advice.

Prior to his tenure with Securitor, Kouimanis worked as a financial planning manager at the Commonwealth Bank, and also spent several years with Colonial First State as a business development manager.

Read more: ParagemSecuritorCraig KouimanisNathan JacobsenColonial First StateCommonwealth BankWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac facing new class action
Westpac also owed money by Sargon
Westpac appoints new chair
Banking sector losses continue
Super fund reveals ASX 100 equality laggards
AMP faces fresh class action
Compensation bill hits $750m
Industry fund risk lead resigns
Industry split over super fee hike
K2 appoints head of research
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something NdWl4XKg