Former Securitor manager joins Paragem

HUB24's financial advice subsidiary Paragem has hired a former Securitor state manager in a general manager role.

Paragem has appointed Craig Kouimanis as a general manager of practice development to help support advisers and their practices as the industry undergoes significant upheaval.

Kouimanis will be responsible for Paragem's coaching and relationship management, and will manage a professional development program for advisers. He will also be responsible for compliance coaching and running the licensee's investment committee.

Paragem said Kouimanis brings a wealth of experience to the boutique licensee.

"Craig Kouimanis joins the Paragem team, bringing more than 20 years of experience in financial services to the role, nine of which he spent at Securitor managing a number of states including SA, WA, VIC and Tasmania," it said.

Kouimanis was also a member of the Securitor leadership team, where he helped grow a strong community of advice professionals and ran a leadership program for business owners.

The licensee commended Kouimanis' leadership with Securitor.

"Kouimanis' experience in leading high performing advice teams and communities with a focus on strategic growth and strong practice development is a distinguishable feature of his professional background," it said.

Paragem managing director Nathan Jacobsen said the appointment reflected the continued growth of the licensee.

"Paragem is striking a chord with advisers who are looking for a licensee who listens, acts and supports them and their businesses as they continue to evolve their practices," he said,

"We have a high calibre network at Paragem and Craig's appointment reflects the business needs of our advisers and a further investment in our offer."

Jacobsen said he was excited for Kouimanis to join the Paragem team.

"We are delighted to have Craig join our professional team and look forward to working with him to continue to strengthen Paragem and support advisers," he said.

Kouimanis spent nearly nine years with Securitor before the dealer group ceased, following Westpac's exit from personal financial advice.

Prior to his tenure with Securitor, Kouimanis worked as a financial planning manager at the Commonwealth Bank, and also spent several years with Colonial First State as a business development manager.