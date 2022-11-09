Former Courtenay House director pleads guilty

Former Courtenay House director pleads guiltyBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 9 NOV 2022 12:39PM
Former Courtenay House Companies director Tony Iervasi has pleaded guilty to conducting a $180 million Ponzi scheme.
Iervasi, who tricked 585 investors into falling for one of the nation's biggest Ponzi schemes, appeared yesterday in the Downing Centre Local Court.
He pleaded guilty to five criminal charges, regarding the operation of the scheme, and four offences of engaging in dishonest conduct between December 2010 and April 2017.
The Bondi-based companies, Courtenay House Trading Group Pty Ltd and Courtenay House Pty Ltd, caught ASIC's attention in 2017.
In May of the same year, liquidators were appointed by the Supreme Court of NSW to wind both up.
The regulator found investors believed their funds would be traded in forex and futures markets, but this was only accurate for 3%.
Instead, monthly amounts paid to investors were derived from capital deposited from new investors. Iervasi admitted this was a Ponzi scheme.
In addition to offering alleged "standard investment" products, Iervasi ran several "investment specials" to encourage trading.
ASIC explained in December 2016 he invited clients to invest in a US Election Special Trade which offered a 15% return with 20% risk.
Investors received weekly emails advising profit has been made, however the money was put towards the scheme.
Iervasi also pleaded guilty to one charge of carrying on an unlicensed financial services business, as neither of the Courtenay House companies held an AFSL.
The liquidators of Courtenay House Capital Trading have distributed dividends of 28 cents in the dollar, and the process is ongoing, ASIC said.
Following ASIC's referral, the matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.
Upon pleading guilty to the charges, Iervasi was committed to the Supreme Court of New South Wales for sentence, which will occur on a date yet to be fixed.
His first appearance before that Court will be on 9 December 2022.
