Former AMP Capital managing director joins Ignition

AMP Capital's managing director for Asia Pacific who left the firm late last year has joined Ignition Advice as its chief executive for Asia.

The digital advice firm has tasked Craig Keary with growth in Asia, including China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

In the new role, Keary will be based in Sydney.

In his most recent role, Keary was based in Tokyo for four years as AMP Capital's managing director for Asia Pacific before leaving in December 2020, as first reported by Financial Standard.

Prior to this he was executive director, head of distribution & sales, equities and retail markets at Westpac.

"We are already well-established in UK and Europe and have our base in Australia so it therefore makes sense to continue our growth in the Asian financial advice market," Ignition Advice chief executive Mike Giles said.

"There are significant opportunities in countries such as China and Japan to utilise technology to expand the reach of financial advice. Craig's substantial experience in the Asian market will be extremely valuable to our growth plans, not least his understanding of the different cultures and the ability to lead teams across multiple jurisdictions."

Keary is currently completing a post doctorate at Western Sydney University on how the financial planning industry will need to adapt to changing customer needs.

Last week, Ignition said it will expand into the UK market. It has recently reshuffled its leadership, including the exit of its chief executive Manish Prasad, appointment of Rob Coulter as business development lead in APAC, and Russell Scrimshaw as the deputy chair.