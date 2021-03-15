NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Former AMP adviser in enforceable undertaking
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 15 MAR 2021   12:30PM

The glamorous financial adviser wife of an ex-NRL player has been ordered to pay ASIC's legal costs and comply with its enforceable undertaking.

Jenan Thorne - wife of former Canterbury Bulldogs player Robin Thorne - was prevented from providing financial services after ASIC found she failed to act in the best interests of clients.

On March 11, the Federal Court ordered Thorne - who is based on the Gold Coast - must comply with the enforceable undertaking she first entered in 2019.

ASIC also commenced civil proceedings late last year, alleging Thorne took deliberate steps to avoid compliance with the court enforceable undertaking.

Thorne was an authorised representative of SMSF Advice, a wholly owned subsidiary of AMP, when she allegedly received referrals in relation to establishing SMSFs from Park Trent Properties.

ASIC found that Thorne had advised clients to establish an SMSF without taking their circumstances into account. It seems most of these clients were advised by Thorne to invest in direct residential property through their SMSFs - and Park Trent Properties allegedly benefited from that.

Thorne's SMSF advice business was called Saber Superannuation. She also owned an accounting practice, Saber Accountants, and she recommended that her own accounting practice prepare annual accounts and tax returns for SMSF clients - ASIC determined this action created extra revenue for Thorne.

"ASIC first took action in this matter because the law requires that financial advisers act in their clients' best interests. Those providing financial services must not prioritise their own interests or simply implement client instructions," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"Individuals and organisations entering into court enforceable undertakings with ASIC have binding obligations that must be met to ensure compliance. ASIC will not hesitate to take action against those who don't comply with their obligations."

Thorne was also ordered to pay ASIC's costs, amounting to $16,529.78.

ASIC, Park Trent Properties, SMSF Advice, Jenan Thorne, Canterbury Bulldogs, Danielle Press, Federal Court, Gold Coast, Robin Thorne, Saber Accountants, Saber Superannuation
