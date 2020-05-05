Former AFSL director banned

ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of Olive Financial Markets following concerns that it had not complied with its obligations as an AFS licensee and that it was likely to contravene its obligations in the future.

Olive Financial applied to the Australian Appeals Tribunal (AAT) in March this year for a review and stay of ASIC's decision to cancel its licence.

In April, the AAT granted a stay of ASIC's decision to cancel the AFSL until it reviews ASIC's decision.

The ATT said this order was subject to Olive Financial not accepting any new clients and notifying all current clients of ASIC's decision to cancel the AFSL.

A separate ASIC decision to ban Olive Financials' former director Scott Morrison from providing financial services for seven years, took effect in April.

Morrison, from Ryde, NSW, was Olive Financials sole director between 20 February 2013 and 13 November 2019.

ASIC found that Morrison failed to act in the best interests of the company's clients and is not competent to provide financial product advice.

In addition, the regulator found Morrison is likely to contravene financial services law and was involved in misleading or deceptive conduct and made false or misleading statements.

ASIC said Morrison has not appealed his banning to the AAT.

The regulator said Olive Financial failed to ensure it provided honest and fair financial services and engaged in unconscionable conduct.

Additionally, the company also engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct and made false or misleading statements.

ASIC said it also contravened hawking prohibitions by making unsolicited calls to potential clients and failed to take reasonable steps to ensure its representatives were acting in the best interests of clients.

ASIC said Olive Financial did not comply with obligations to ensure that its representatives were adequately trained and competent and did not have a compliant dispute resolution system.