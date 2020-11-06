Former advisers face huge fines

A former Macquarie financial adviser could be facing $1 million in fines, while the other has been fined $30,000 in a busy week for ASIC.

Former Macquarie adviser Warren Acworth has been charged with dishonesty offences in Brisbane. He's facing 16 counts of making false or misleading statements, which could carry 10 years' imprisonment or a maximum fine of $945,000.

He's also facing six counts of making a statement that was false, which could see him fined $21,000 or face two year in prison for each offence. Additionally, Acworth has been charged with five counts of fraud which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Acworth was a Macquarie Equities adviser between 2015 and 2018.

Acworth is currently on bail, with the matter scheduled to be heard again on 29 January 2021.

Meanwhile, former financial adviser Mark Kawecki has been convicted and fined $30,000 for dishonest conduct in Melbourne.

ASIC alleged that Kawecki cooked the books on a number of IPOs, making applications for shares which contained false information about who the beneficial holders of those shares.

It was alleged that Kawecki was trying to artificially satisfy the minimum spread requirements according to ASX listing rules.

The purpose of the minimum spread requirement is to demonstrate that there is sufficient investor interest, from unrelated parties, in the company to justify its listing.

Kawecki was banned for seven years in 2018.

His name came up in court in December 2019 as former Bell Potter managing director and former Wallabies captain Simon Poidevin appealed ASIC's decision to ban him from financial services.

It emerged during the hearing that Kawecki was a client of Bell Potter. During the IPO of DirectMoney, Kawecki or entities associated with him invested $100,000 across 50 accounts in a move designed to facilitate compliance with ASX listing rules.

Poidevin said in evidence that he was keeping in touch with his colleague Damien Rodr during the DirectMoney IPO because he wanted the order to be executed in a compliant manner.

"I was keeping in touch on a daily basis three or four times a day with Mr Rodr to make sure that that order was being executed in a compliant manner, which was not disturbing the market, and I was acutely aware that I didn't want to have the sort of behaviour which was being promoted by Mr Curtin's [sic] client, Nighthawk, and Mr Monaco and Mr Kawecki, who seemed to think that order was going to be their slush fund to sort of get the share price up; that was not going to happen," Poidevin said.