Investment
Firetrail dips toes in global equities
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 10 DEC 2020   12:47PM

Firetrail Investments wants to build a global equities team, after gathering over $5 billion in its Aussie equities strategies in under three years, Financial Standard understands.

The boutique was launched by Macquarie Investment Management's long/short team led by Patrick Hodgens in March 2018, and now has 16 investors and $5.4 billion in total assets.

In February it added an Aussie small caps fund to its lineup. But Firetrail is not one to sit still.

The boutique has now set its sights on launching a global equities fund, which at this stage is expected to be long-only concentrated fund.

Firetrail doesn't want to pull investment staff from its existing Aussie equities team for the global equities offering and so will look to hire from other places.

Hence, it hasn't pinned a launch date for the offering.

The move is similar to another Pinnacle boutique, Hyperion Asset Management, which started investing in Australian equities and branched into global equities in 2014.

Hyperion's strategies are among the top performers in both asset classes now and the boutique had $7.8 billion in total assets at June end.

