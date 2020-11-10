NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Fintech hires in Australian expansion
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 10 NOV 2020   11:49AM

A US-based fintech has appointed a head of international sales, who will be tasked with driving revenue growth in Australia and New Zealand.

Jason O'Shaughnessy steps into the role at data aggregation and analytics for financial services provider Envestnet | Yodlee.

He will be tasked with expanding the company's coverage across Europe and Australia, which Envestnet | Yodlee has identified as a key market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason back to our team. His rich experience, industry relationships and exceptional vision and leadership will help drive Envestnet | Yodlee's growth in these critical international markets," Envestnet president Stuart DePina said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"Jason is key to expanding our open banking support and delivering solutions internationally, enabling financial institutions and fintechs to provide the innovations necessary to help their customers achieve financial wellness."

O'Shaughnessy is based in the UK and was previously senior vice president for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Australia from 2003 to 2017.

He's rejoining the firm now after three years working as a vice president in business development and sales for a number of fintechs including Lumio, Salt Edge and VP Business Development.

Read more: FintechEnvestnetYodleeJason O'ShaughnessyLumioSalt EdgeStuart DePina
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fintech appoints country head
Fintech off to slow start in 2019: KPMG
Fintech no real threat: Researcher
Local fintech investment soars
Spriggy wins 2018 Best Fintech Startup Award: StartCon
Sydney fintech sells for $339m
Ignition lifts off in Ireland
Fintechs in the money, gain confidence
Millennial money changes course after RC
Fintech introduces STP product
Editor's Choice
Channel Capital in management buyout
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney multi-boutique is bidding farewell to its minority equity partner Highbury Partnership, as it enlists a new passive investor to bring ownership back to the management.
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
KARREN VERGARA
The $13 billion superannuation fund has made changes to its investment strategy, which included reducing exposure to property and global shares and introducing a new asset class.
Emotions lead to losses: Oxford Risk
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Making emotional decisions by increasing allocations to cash throughout market volatility can lead to long term losses, but diagnostic tools for financial advisers may solve the problem, according to a behavioural finance expert.
Pension funds told to practice what they preach
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to half of all Dutch pension funds are failing to align their portfolios with their sustainable investment policies, according to the latest annual benchmarking report from the Association of Investors for Sustainable Development.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YVt3ntsG