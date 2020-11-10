Fintech hires in Australian expansion

A US-based fintech has appointed a head of international sales, who will be tasked with driving revenue growth in Australia and New Zealand.

Jason O'Shaughnessy steps into the role at data aggregation and analytics for financial services provider Envestnet | Yodlee.

He will be tasked with expanding the company's coverage across Europe and Australia, which Envestnet | Yodlee has identified as a key market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason back to our team. His rich experience, industry relationships and exceptional vision and leadership will help drive Envestnet | Yodlee's growth in these critical international markets," Envestnet president Stuart DePina said.

"Jason is key to expanding our open banking support and delivering solutions internationally, enabling financial institutions and fintechs to provide the innovations necessary to help their customers achieve financial wellness."

O'Shaughnessy is based in the UK and was previously senior vice president for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Australia from 2003 to 2017.

He's rejoining the firm now after three years working as a vice president in business development and sales for a number of fintechs including Lumio, Salt Edge and VP Business Development.