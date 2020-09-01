Financial Standard launches FS Sustainability

Financial services ESG publication The Sustainability Report has been relaunched as FS Sustainability today.

FS Sustainability will aim to provide expert analysis and in-depth news on a variety of ESG issues and how ESG factors are integrated into investment decisions.

The rebrand to FS Sustainability aligns the publication with Financial Standard and its suite of journals - FS Advice, FS Super, FS Private Wealth and FS Managed Accounts.

The Sustainability Report was acquired by Financial Standard's owner, Rainmaker Group, in October 2019.

The Sustainability Report was first launched in February 2011, with managing editor Rachel Alembakis providing independent reportage on ESG and sustainability issues for almost a decade.

"Responsible investment and taking into account ESG factors is now a mainstream investment issue for all fund trustee boards, their fiduciaries and the capital markets," Rainmaker managing director Christopher Page said.

Alembakis said: "The deep dive and analysis of all things ESG integration will still be the heart of our coverage, maintaining its focus on how ESG considerations are integrated into retail and institutional investment decision-making and the corporate strategy of ASX listed companies."

A new FS Sustainability website has been launched alongside a new weekly digital newsletter and updated social media footprint.

An annual print journal FS Sustainability: The Journal of ESG Integration will also be launched, showcasing the best ESG whitepapers published throughout the year. Readers can earn CPD points by accessing these whitepapers.