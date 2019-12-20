Financial Standard Holiday Cooking Guide 2019

Some of Australia's financial services industry leaders share their favourite recipes for the festive season - some naughty, some nice.

If you're looking for something to do with your down time this holiday season, why not try out a recipe from some industry experts (who also happen to be amateur chefs).

The Financial Standard cooking special first started over 10 years ago, and we've brought it back this year after an extended hiatus.

For the full experience click here to see recipes from AMP Capital's Marsha Beck, Viridian Advisory's Glenn Calder, Sunsuper's Anne Fuchs and Colonial First State's Scott Tully.

You can also find some delicious ideas below.

Dean Ireland's glazed ham

"Every year we order our ham from our local butcher, they are fantastic! We usually get together with friends and family Christmas day so there are plenty of people around. A shout out to Donna Hay for this gem of a recipe - the secret to our Christmas success," said Dean Ireland, financial adviser, Elston.

Ingredients

3 cups orange juice 3 cups brown sugar 1 cup red wine vinegar 1 stick cinnamon 8 cloves 16 sprigs of thyme 3 cups port 1 x 6-7Kg ham, skin removed and trimmed

Method

Preheat oven to 220C. Place the juice, sugar, vinegar, cinnamon, cloves and thyme in a medium saucepan over high heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to the boil and cook for 30 minutes or until reduced. Remove from the heat, add the port and stir to combine. Strain the glaze into a heatproof jug, discarding the solids.

Use a sharp knife to score the skin around the sides and hock of the ham, before using your fingers to gently remove the rind. Trim any excess fat. Wrap the hock of the ham with non-stick baking paper followed by aluminium foil. Place the ham, top-side down, in a tight-fitting, deep-sided roasting pan. Pour the glaze over the ham and roast for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and reduce the oven temperature to 200C. Turn the ham over, baste with the glaze and roast for a further 20-25 minutes or until golden.

Remove the ham from the pan and place on a large serving platter. Brush the remaining glaze over the ham before carving to serve.

Dante De Gori's favourite pasta

Chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia Dante De Gori shared this favourite recipe for tuna pasta.

Ingredients

Pene or spiral pasta - 250g 1 cup of frozen peas Half red onion diced 6 Semi-sun dried Tomatoes sliced 2 x 95g can of Sirena tuna in chilli in oil A 200g jar of Barilla pesto sauce with sun-dried tomatoes Olive oil (a drizzle)

Method

Bring medium pot of salted water to the boil. Cook pasta according to directions (minus one minute). 1-2 minutes before pasta is ready throw in the frozen peas

While the pasta is cooking start to make the creamy tuna sauce by heating a medium sized pan over a medium - high heat, add a good drizzle of olive oil. Add the diced red onion and cook until softened. Add the sliced semi-sun-dried tomatoes - stir - then add the two cans of tuna.

Pour in the Barilla pesto sauce with sun-dried tomatoes. (To get all the sauce out of the jar use a little of pasta water in the jar). Ensure all ingredients are combined and then add the drained pasta and peas (keep a cup of pasta water incase sauce is too thick) and mix.

Enjoy!

Damien Mu's quick and mild chicken curry hit

Damien Mu, chief executive of AIA Australia said: "While I am proud born and bred Aussie, I have a Sri Lankan heritage and this recipe was a family favourite. I'm happy to say that it now one of my kids' favourite dishes too!"

Ingredients

500g of chicken drumsticks 500g chicken breast fillet 1 onion 2 tablespoons of olive oil 1 teaspoon of salt 4-5 tablespoons curry powder 2 tablespoons soya sauce 3 tablespoons tomato sauce 1/4 cup skinny milk (more if required)

Method

Wash chicken drumsticks and take off skin and dice chicken breast.

Then chop onion, spray pan with oil spray, heat pan and add olive oil. Once the pan is warm add the onions and brown.

Add chicken legs and diced chicken breast, fry together and add salt. Fry for 1 min then add curry powder so all pieces of chicken are covered lightly. Continue to fry for a minute while stirring.

Add soya sauce. Fry for 1-2 minutes while stirring. Add tomato sauce and fry for 1 minute while stirring.

Add milk, stir and cover on a lower heat. Stir regularly and if drying out add a touch more milk.

Enjoy with rice or naan!

John Dyall's "fake" sourdough bread

Head of investment research at Rainmaker Information, John Dyall offered this philosophical take on sourdough.

It is said that beer and bread created civilisation as we know it. In the Neolithic period (some 10,000 years ago) humans first started growing grains in order to create long lasting storable and nutritious food. According to recent theory, they first used it to make beer and then late to make bread (probably using the beer as a source of wild yeast for leavening),

In my experience, you can use a small amount of dried commercial yeast (about half a teaspoon) and you'll have a loaf as good as any commercial sourdough (and much cheaper). The important thing is how long the rise or fermentation period takes. It should be at least 18 hours long from start to baking. The main benefit from the long rise is that the bread will taste better and be more digestible. I'm no nutritionist, but I have read that many people who claim to be gluten intolerant find it much easier to digest long fermented bread than what they get at the supermarket.

But of course you can use a sourdough starter by keeping a bit of your uncooked fermented dough and by feeding it and keeping it in the fridge until next time. Don't worry if it goes off or dies, you can just start again.

The recipe I use (which is completely adaptable and never turns out the same way twice) requires these ingredients:

One cup whole wheat which I grind using a grain mill on my KitchenAid. This was my most expensive attachment, but one which I use at least twice a week. You can use wholemeal, but it lacks the nutrition and depth of flavour you get from whole grains. You could also grind in a spice grinder. Three cups plain unbleached flour. I use the cheapest available from supermarkets. It's fine unless you're fussy about these things (not that there's anything wrong with that). Two cups of water. 12 grams of salt 1/2 teaspoon commercial dried yeast.

Combine in a bowl. You don't need to mix much. The long ferment will do most of the work. Cover and leave overnight on the bench or in the fridge.

The next day punch it back and put in a floured brotform or banneton proving basket. These are very handy. I bought mine on ebay for a reasonable price. You could also just use a cane fruit basket or something like that with a tea towel in it.

After a few hours it should have risen.

The key to crusty bread is cooking the bread in a dutch oven or equivalent (such as a ceramic casserole dish with lid). I use a vintage Le Creuset I picked up at an op shop for $7, but that's just me boasting.

Preheat oven to 250C or maximum with cooking vessel inside. There is no need to oil the vessel or use backing paper.

When hot put in the proved dough (turn the brotform over and tip it in while trying to preserve the shape).

Bake for 20 minutes with the lid on. This traps the steam from the dough and helps the bread rise (because crust formation is delayed while the dough heats).

After 20 minutes take off the lid. Bake for a further 15-20 minutes. Depending of the oven you might want to turn heat down by 20 degrees. Check to see that the loaf does not over-brown.

It's ready when the base is a nice brown colour. When you tap it should sound hollow.

This creates very crusty flavoursome bread. You can experiment with different flours and whole grains - I've used rye, spelt and buckwheat for example.

You don't have to use whole grains. I just find it adds loads of complexity and flavour. You eat less because it keeps you feeling full for longer.

Make sure you use enough salt. I know 12 grams sounds like a lot, but it helps the bread prove and enhances flavour.

And just experiment until you find a loaf you like. Human beings have been making bread for 10,000 years. Making your own bread helps us connect with that heritage.

