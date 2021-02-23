Financial services workers hunt new roles

Most banking and financial services professionals in Australia are looking for a new job in 2021, according to the new Robert Walters survey.

A whopping 65% of banking and financial services workers said they are searching for a new opportunity this year, with the same amount confident about job opportunities in the sector.

The Robert Walters Salary Survey found the most sought-after professionals in the industry are risk and compliance professionals, credit and lending specialists and investment analysts.

For workers, the most preferred workplaces will allow for flexible hours, full-time remote working, and the enhanced use of technology, apps, and tools.

The survey also revealed 25% of businesses are likely to give pay rises this year, however 33% of professionals said they are expecting a pay rise.

The highest paid job in wealth management is as a head of advice/director which is bringing in an average of over $200,000 per year.

Financial advisers reported earning between $90,000 and $130,000 per year depending on their level of experience.

A senior financial adviser is reported to be earning between $140,000 and $170,000 depending on their experience level.

The average pay for anyone working in the banking and financial services sector is around $120,000 to $150,000 per year, according to the survey.

This was an increase from last year, where the average salary was around $90,000 to $130,000 per year.

The survey found professionals reported that in a workplace they most value being surrounded by inspiring colleagues and culture, job security and flexible working arrangements.

The survey found that on average, those in banking and financial services, stay in their current position for around two years before switching roles.

The survey also revealed 54% of professionals in the industry are female, while the remaining 46% are male.