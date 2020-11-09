NEWS
Regulatory
Financial services complaints rise
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 9 NOV 2020   12:16PM

Complaints made about financial services have almost doubled since last year, according to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

In its yearly report, AFCA revealed complaints had risen to 80,546 from 47,223, which is a 14% increase in the monthly average compared to the last financial year.

The ombudsman reported that it resolved 76,681 complaints during the 2019-20 financial year and awarded or obtained $258.6 million in compensation or refunds to complainants.

Most complaints lodged with AFCA related to banking and finance at 58%, down from 60% last year.

General insurance was behind that accounting for 24% of complaints, then superannuation at 9% and financial advice at 6%.

Credit cards were the most complained about product (with 11,628 complaints), followed by home loans (7608), personal loans (5722) and motor vehicle comprehensive insurance (4104).

Despite the increase in complaints, chief executive David Locke said AFCA was able to resolve the majority of complaints quickly, with complaints taking an average of 73 days to reach an outcome.

"Speedy resolution allows consumers to get on with their lives, and AFCA's process is designed to support all parties to a complaint to reach an agreement as early as possible," Locke said.

Additionally, Locke said the ombudsman worked hard to assist as best as it could upon the outbreak at the COVID-19 pandemic and worked with industry and regulators to support those with financial disputes.

"The coronavirus pandemic is one of the most challenging health and economic crises Australia has ever experienced," Locke said.

"It has had a significant impact on Australian consumers, small businesses, and the Australian financial services industry."

