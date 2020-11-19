NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Financial adviser reference checks under scrutiny
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 19 NOV 2020   12:39PM

ASIC has released a consultation paper seeking feedback on reference checking protocols for financial advisers and mortgage brokers.

Requiring financial advisers to have reference checks was one of the recommendations to come out of the Royal Commission. During the inquiry it was found licensees were not doing enough to communicate with each other on the background of advisers they were employing.

The Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response) Bill which has been introduced to parliament includes obligations for AFSLs to comply with an ASIC reference checking and information sharing protocol.

Now, ASIC has developed a draft protocol and is consulting with the industry on its implementation. Stakeholders have until 29 January 2021 to provide feedback.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

In particular, ASIC is seeking consultation on how far back reference checks should go, proposing that a reference from the adviser's current or most recent licensee does not suffice, or whether all licensees the adviser has been attached to in the last five years is more appropriate.

ASIC is proposing that licensees be able to request more than one reference from a referring licensee before offering employment to an adviser. In providing an additional reference, the referring licensee must provide a complete response and not rely on the information already provided in the previous reference.

Licensees are not obliged to provide information on conduct that occurred more than five years ago, but may volunteer any information they are privy to that they feel is relevant.

It also is suggested that all references be provided within 10 days of the request. It may take longer where agreed between both licensees but cannot take any more than 20 days.

In March this year, the Financial Planning Association of Australia threw its weight behind the proposed protocol.

In its submission on the proposed legislation, the FPA suggested reference checking should go further than just looking at those financial advisers giving personal advice.

"The FPA has clear examples of financial advisers who have been banned from providing financial advice by ASIC who move into management overseeing the provision of financial advice by employed or authorised financial advisers of the licensee," it said.

The FPA wanted to see the new measures extended beyond just those providing personal advice and applied to people employed or authorised by AFSLs to provide general advice, those with the responsibility or ability to influence the advice process and management and directorships including responsible managers.

ASIC's draft protocol does not go as far as the FPA suggested. The draft says recruiting licensees will have to apply the reference check protocol to those engaged in activities from general customer service to paraplanning, collections and bank-teller activities but only when that individual is seeking to become a financial adviser (or mortgage broker) at the new licensee.

In June this year, ASIC banned one financial adviser for five years after he had cycled through seven AFSLs in nine years.

Read more: ASICFPAFinancial Sector Reform Hayne Royal CommissionFinancial Planning Association of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC chair steps aside pending pay review
FPA announces three board additions
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
Daniel Crennan resigns
Cost of advice soars as red tape grows
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
ASIC's Chester spills Crennan truth
ASIC charges BitConnect Australia lead
Former adviser pleads guilty to stealing client funds
ASIC sounds the alarm on buy-now-pay-later
Editor's Choice
FPA board member joins new firm
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:43PM
Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) board member Julie Matheson has joined Peloton Partners.
Industry fund names new group insurer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund has ended its longstanding relationship with OnePath, naming a new group insurer to take over in the New Year.
Court rules insurers to cover COVID-19
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The NSW Court of Appeal has ruled pandemic exclusions are invalid, and insurers will have to cover COVID-19; a ruling that has seen IAG go into a trading halt.
New trustee for Spaceship
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
Spaceship Super is aiming to achieve better member outcomes with the appointment of a new trustee.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rFcvP4oz