Technology

Fin365 to launch hybrid advice platform

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 JAN 2022   12:24PM

Fin365 is planning to launch a robo-advice platform, having acquired miPlan as part of its strategy.

miPlan is a privately-owned, self-licensed robo-advice platform for individuals, retirees and small businesses. The acquisition aligns with Fin365's mission to provide consumers with access to affordable and quality advice, Fin365 said.

Acquiring miPlan provides Fin365 with an AFSL and consumer-facing brand required to build out its hybrid advice model which will now also offer investment and insurance solutions.

While the Fin365 solution has traditionally been used by financial services firms, it can equally be applied to deliver simple, scaled advice, the company said.

"Consumers who engage directly with the miPlan platform will be able to select from variety of DIY service levels. At the point they identify a need for full-service advice, they will be seamlessly transitioned to a financial planning firm whose practice management system is directly connected to the platform," Fin365 chief executive Stephen Handley said.

"As far as the consumer is concerned, the full-service offering will feel like a natural continuation of the DIY service."

The miPlan version of the Fin365 platform will be rolled out over the course of the year and a white label version will also be made available.

Editor's Choice

BTFG names chief customer service officer

KARREN VERGARA
BT Financial Group appointed a long-serving Westpac executive as its chief customer service officer.

Insignia loses self-employed advisers

KARREN VERGARA
Insignia Financial reported an exodus of self-employed advisers in the December 2021 quarter amid an overhaul of its advice fee model.

Fidelity hires from Mercer

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fidelity International has bolstered its institutional capability, hiring Mercer's head of Australian equities research.

Fin365 to launch hybrid advice platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Fin365 is planning to launch a robo-advice platform, having acquired miPlan as part of its strategy.

