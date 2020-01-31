NEWS
Financial Planning
Fidelity backs personality tests
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   12:02PM

Fidelity has revealed plans to roll out client personality tests to financial advisers.

The international fund manager released its Value of Advice report this week, with research from CoreData, which included insights into the personality types of clients.

Fidelity Australia managing director Alva Devoy said there are future plans to roll out the personality types with a test advisers can get their clients to take which will give advisers valuable information about how best to engage with the client.

"The more people that we can hold in and draw into investing the better financial futures will be for the individuals and their families and for society at large," Devoy said of the thinking behind the research.

"If there is something we can do to ensure those who have moved as a result of the Royal Commission into the unadvised space or those who have never been advised might become more open to receiving advice and becoming part of a system that has a myriad of benefits then we should shine a light on that."

The research identified four types of client, motivated to seek financial advice for different reasons.

They are: the celestial navigator, the GPS navigator, the radio navigator and the compass navigator.

Celestial navigators are generally reasonably affluent and have complex needs from their financial adviser. They are on the home-stretch to retirement and want their adviser to get them there comfortably.

GPS navigators want immediate issues addressed quickly. They seek to maximise returns and minimise fees but don't necessarily want the cheapest service available.

Radio navigators are younger with high disposable income and less likely than the rest of the population to have children. They care about the human interaction with an adviser and want to know they're on the right path.

Compass navigators want scaled advice with low fees and often worry about money. They have tight budgets and haven't built wealth. Their relationships with advisers are more likely to be short term and transactional.

CoreData managing director Jason Andriessen said the research identified GPS navigators as the most common personality type.

The Value of Advice report included insights on how advisers can explain their value proposition to each of the personality types.

For example, compass navigators need fees and costs clearly and proactively disclosed early in the engagement.

"Advisers will need to develop effective ways of articulating the value of the services they provide so that it resonates with the individuals concerned," Devoy said.

