Financial Planning

February 2022 adviser exam dates released

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 DEC 2021   1:09PM

As part of its new remit, ASIC has released the first round of examination dates for financial advisers in 2022.

The first exam sittings of 2022 will be held on February 17, 18, 19 and 21.

Enrolments for this sitting will be open from 10 January 2022 and close on 28 January 2022.

ASIC enlisted the help of the Australian Council for Educational Research, which also facilitated the exam administration for the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, which shuts down on December 31.

"We are working with ACER to finalise Sitting 17, Sitting 18, and Sitting 19 of the financial adviser exam for the remainder of 2022. Including the February sitting, there will be three financial adviser exam sittings taking place before 30 September 2022," ASIC said.

Candidates sitting the first three exams in 2022 can do so at an exam centre or through remote proctoring. From 1 October 2022, exams will only be available via remote proctoring.

The latest November exam results revealed a new low - only 52% of the 2129 advisers that sat it passed. Candidates who sat the exam and failed can request ACER to re-mark their written responses by December 31.

ASIC will soon publish more resources for advisers, including information about the exam policy, remote proctoring, exam preparation, FASEA's practice questions guidance and other frequently asked questions.

More information will follow on the eligibility of new financial advisers and foreign existing advisers who want to sit the exam.

Senator Jane Hume recently backflipped on the industry's education requirements, announcing that advisers with 10 years of experience, a good record, and a tertiary level ethics subject should be enough to meet the education requirements for existing financial advisers.

