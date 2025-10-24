At any given opportunity, policymakers and industry leaders love to boast about Australia's 'world-class' $4.3 trillion superannuation system.

While investments and performance have been impressive and the system has taken the pressure off the government to fully fund the graying population's twilight years, beneath the surface something more menacing lurks - that trustees cannot seem to get the fundamentals of their administrative processes right.

ASIC's scathing March report into the timely payments of death benefits asks an even more disturbing question: do they know the processes at all?

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant told Financial Standard the regulator will continue to apply pressure on the sector to ensure that all funds - no matter how big or small - are meeting their obligations to members.

"It's not up to us to talk about how people get on boards or executive positions, and it's not up to us to tell them how to organise themselves...Whether it's in-house or outsourced, it is for us to say to them, you need to know what's going on in that member experience," Constant says.

"You need to be looking at that key data and informing yourself, and you need to be responding accordingly, including whether it's investing in certain areas, whether it's changing approach, whether it's changing process, whether it's understanding things more from that member perspective."

When ASIC sat down with some of the organisations they were "surprised" when their poor claims handling times were broached.

No one at the board and senior executive level, Constant says, was reviewing the claims handling time from start to finish.

"Instead of a debate being held about whether money is paid for a fine, actually invest into systems, the right processes and the right arrangements so that the responsibilities to these members are met, then we don't need to bring an action," she warns.

What ASIC is effectively saying is there is a "disconnect between what's happening in the boardroom and in the bullpen."

What message is the super industry sending when trustees cannot be bothered to check if members are being paid their death or insurance benefits, often at a very vulnerable period, within a reasonable time?

The disconnect is even more jarring when super funds shout from the rooftops they put members and member outcomes above all else.

Perhaps user experience design agency UXDA founder Alex Kreger says it best: "The stark contrast between the front-office polish and back-office decay is like a modern-day Titanic - the gleaming exterior hides the lurking iceberg of legacy systems."

Valuable opportunities

Despite the rut the industry is in, several providers are seizing real opportunities in areas where incumbents fall short.

Apex Group launched in Australia in 2009 and acquired Mainstream Group in 2021, catering to 200,000 investors in the managed funds registry, as well as 200,000 super fund members.

Apex Group regional head of Asia Pacific Nicholas Happell says: "We recognise there is an opportunity in superannuation. We acknowledge that there's quite a bit of pressure on the industry at the moment, but we think the solution that we can offer in terms of optionality and flexibility means that we can partner well with super funds to deliver better outcomes for members."

Currently, Happell says incumbents in the outsourced member administration service industry are not offering enough flexibility in that regard.

"There are also core issues around accessibility of data in a timely manner. It's our focus to provide better solutions to the super funds on those key areas," he adds.

After winning a $7 billion and $2.3 billion mandate with Diversa Trustees and Mutual Limited respectively and acquiring Iress' superannuation platform last year, Apex is on track to achieve 20% annual organic sales growth over the next two years and plans to triple its headcount to 1000.

Happell says success in superannuation member admin requires three components: technology, admin processing and superannuation expertise.

"What we've seen over the years is other global providers, whether they're technology companies or BPO-style companies, looking to come to the market here in Australia without those three core components. We're very confident and comfortable that we have the expertise across those three areas," he says.

With US$2 trillion in assets under administration, SS&C Technologies made a splash in Australia in 2005 after acquiring FMC Software. It continues to deepen its footprint, scoring major mandates, such as Insignia Financial moving over 1000 staff members in July as it simplifies its master trust business to save $200 million in operating expenses by FY30.

SS&C Technologies chief growth officer for Australia Lachlan Allardice says there are nuances in servicing retail versus industry super funds.

A retail master trust tends to have lots of employers, whereas industry funds historically have been pointed to a single particular industry, he says, noting how members can now freely choose their own super fund.

"What we see with our industry fund clients is the structures that they have tend to be more standard, and they'll have a tighter range of investment options," Allardice says.

"A master trust will have a broader range of schemes that sit underneath it. There might be variance between different corporate plans on benefits and benefit calculations. It does vary but the core of member administration still remains very similar."

What truly benefits clients in partnering with a global company, Allardice says, is access to newer technology and continuous investment in it.

In the UK, for example, SS&C is using AI to generate complaints letters and correspondence using large language models and is looking at applying to the Australian market.

"Clients that we talk to and appoint us like the global scale we have. They like the technology and it's an expectation," he says.

GROW Inc's first iteration came in 2017 when it launched as a superannuation fund for the younger generation, attempting to disrupt the chokehold of big incumbents.

Before pivoting to be a super fund administrator underpinned by distributed ledger technology (DLT), one of the biggest challenges across the entire ecosystem the organisation found was there was "no single source of truth", according to GROW Inc chief strategy officer Adam Gee.

"The main differentiator between incumbents and new providers is the new technology.

Most of the technology in the superannuation administration market now is 25 to 30 years old, with several even older than this. To give credit to the incumbent providers in this space, they do an amazing job with the technology that they are using as the demands of funds these days are significantly more than what they were when that technology was built," he says.

The core system and registry platform, DLTA, effectively sits on top of DLT as provided by R3, which caters to financial services firms.

Back offices across the world powering any organisation and industry are riddled with multiple and disparate systems that can't communicate with each other and legacy technology. Superannuation is no different.

For example, Gee points to insurers, custodians and call centres using their own technology - none of which are integrated or communicate with each other in real time leading to data that's always out of sync.

"The beauty of a distributed ledger is as soon as one participant in that network is updated, the information is shared within the whole ecosystem of providers. As soon as the administration system is updated, the insurer and custodian receive the message. In effect, everyone sees everything in real time and that generates significant efficiency," he says.

On the funds management side, MSC Abacus general manager Sachin Tokhi says administration is becoming not only technology driven but compliance driven.

"Fund managers expect more than just a processing unit - they want real time reporting and seamless onboarding for investors, as well as strong compliance. Compliance is something that cannot be taken for granted," he says.

From online verification of citizens from other countries to anti-money laundering to KYCs and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) - technology has been an enabler for the most challenging and tedious compliance processes.

"If there was no technology, there wouldn't be any easier way to do it. These days it is not enough to say administration staff is solely focused on admin. Staff needs to have grasp on tactical and investigation skills, as well as compliance skills," Tokhi says.

"There is a lot of turnover in most of the companies I've seen, and I feel that with technology, you have to have the right people involved who can actually work with technology."

Trade-offs

Next to performance, super funds are adept at spruiking low administration fees, made possible by economies of scale.

KPMG highlighted this in its Super Insights 2025 report, finding 14 funds with assets under management (AUM) over $50 billion have an average cost per member of $217.

For 14 funds between $10 billion and $50 billion, it was $375 per member.

Excluding SMSFs, the average operating cost per super fund member grew from $230 to $237 in the 2024 financial year. In contrast, the average operating cost on an asset basis decreased from 0.24% to 0.23% largely due to the strong growth in AUM year on year.

KPMG Australia national sector leader, asset and wealth management Linda Elkins says there has been a lot of marketing and promotion that lower admin fees are advantageous.

"It is. Every dollar that's in the account is money growing for a member. But that's coming at the tradeoff of the quality of service and things like the proper level of investment in cybersecurity and protection against crime and so on. So, it is a balance," she says.

"Trustees have an obligation to ensure they're always acting in the best financial interest of members, and therefore having administration fees as low as possible is important. But not at the expense of the expected member servicing or the expected operational resilience that these very important entities need to have."

Given the current state of affairs, has the super industry reached a point of diseconomies of scale? If so, is it wise to continue to drive down ocean-basin-level admin fees?

Gee says one of the biggest challenges in the industry currently is that the push to have the lowest administration fee means that administrators are operating on very low profit margins.

"Consequently, that has not left a lot on the table for administrators to invest more in their underlying technology, which has also stifled many administrators' ability to innovate," he says.

"As a result of this, the barriers to entry in super administration these days are significant. We're not seeing any new providers come into the Australian market, and we believe that is a direct result of the low margins and long sales cycles, which makes it very difficult to create a business case that supports an investment into this space."

Legal and Prudential managing partner Jonathan Steffanoni says service failures that are the subject of enforcement action appear to have occurred at least in part due to several operational failings with an important third-party service provider.

"Importantly, the enforcement action is focused on a trustee's management of such failings as a trustee remains responsible from a regulatory perspective. Some caution is prudent before reading a specific group of operational failures with a service provider as a systemic issue. It can, however, be illustrative," he says.

"Assessing and appointing a material service provider requires trade-offs to be made between objectives of efficiency and quality."

Steffanoni agrees there has been a strong focus on minimising costs over the past few years, largely driven by regulatory obligations, such as SPS515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes on expenditure management, as well as the Performance Test that includes administration costs.

"Lower costs can flow through to the quality of services as service providers seek to maintain profit margins," he says.

Gee urges funds to consider the longer term and "make sure that their administrators are paid a reasonable fee - nothing exorbitant, obviously, but reasonable enough to enable the providers to continue to invest in innovation and support the funds to deliver on their strategic objectives."

"Unfortunately, we've come to the point where funds have squeezed the lemon so hard that providers are unable to invest in innovation and in areas that will help create uplifts and efficiencies in their processes and systems. As a result, we do believe that this has created significant systemic risk across the industry," he says.

Super fund members are notoriously disengaged with a complex system that is difficult to navigate from the moment the first contribution is made to the time a death benefit is paid out.

One of the areas ASIC's report did not delve into was just how reliable and swift members were in responding to super funds' request to return phone calls or provide important

documentation.

"Certainly, engagement with members has always been an issue, which has been the outworkings of a compulsory system. But in these times, when a member finally does engage and is in a vulnerable or desperate situation, as an industry we need to be at our best and serve those people at that time. That engagement will determine their willingness to engage again," Elkins says.

Allardice sees more members connecting with their funds via an app, for example, and elevating their expectations of them.

"They tend to be more engaged with their super now compared to a few years ago. Often the reason someone's contacting the fund is because something's happened that they haven't either expected or understood, and they want to be able to get an answer quickly and simply," he says.

"Having good technology plays a key part in that, so people on the phone can see the full member record and those processing the administration account can see every single transaction. That information can get to the member and help inform them as soon as possible."

Superannuation-related complaints lodged with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) totalled 7325 in the last

financial year.

Delays in claims handling was the top issue among members, reaching a staggering 1730, which was well ahead of account administration errors at 746 and service quality at 602.

Trustees have 30 days for initial resolutions, 45 days for other complaints, and 90 days for death benefit distribution complaints.

In all the superannuation complaints, trustees resolved 12% of cases within 30 days and 33% between 31 and 60 days. One piece of good news is that only 3% of cases exceeded one year to resolve.

Elkins points out that many members do have good and supportive experiences with their super funds during vulnerable times.

"Unfortunately, [ASIC's] report is focusing on the negatives," she says.

"I'm sure we could find a lot of great news stories where super funds have done an awesome job as well."