FASEA schedules remaining 2020 exam dates

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority has confirmed the exam will be held across five sitting days in August, October and November.

It comes after advisers were given an additional year to pass the FASEA's exam, while they were given an additional two years to meet the body's higher education qualification requirements.

Advisers will need to have passed FASEA's exam by 1 January 2022, while they will have to meet the education standards by 1 January 2026 to remain practicing.

FASEA has scheduled the exam across 327 sessions during the three months, with advisers having the choice of either the online or face-to-face option, depending on COVID-19 related requirements of the time.

The August exam is open for registration until July 24, and already has over 2200 advisers registered to date.

Exams will be held from Thursday, August 13 until Tuesday, August 18, across eight metro and 14 regional locations. FASEA will hold 156 exam sessions across the five days.

October sittings will be held across seven metro and eight regional locations, from the 8th to the 13th of the month. The authority will hold 87 sessions during these days.

The last sittings for the year will run from November 5-10, across seven metro and seven regional locations.

Since June 2019, six separate exams across 32 sitting days have been run by FASEA in multiple locations and online.

"Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the exam was offered at 341 separate physical sessions in 30 locations," FASEA said.

"Post the implementation of COVID restrictions, advisers have been offered multiple online sessions for April 2020 and June 2020 exams."

Approximately 10,250 advisers have already sat the exam, it said, with 55% of advisers registered on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register having already sat the exam or registering to do so.