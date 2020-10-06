FASEA releases more Code of Ethics guidance

FASEA has released a draft Financial Planners & Advisers Code of Ethics 2019 Guide for consultation. The draft is intended to provide an explanation of the application of the code.

"The Code of Ethics provides an ethical framework of values and standards to assist advisers in exercising their professional judgement in the best interests of their clients," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

"FASEA understands that advisers and other stakeholders are seeking additional support in understanding the practical application of the Code of Ethics and welcomes stakeholder feedback on this draft guide."

The draft takes into consideration the responses to submissions released last year and responses to FASEA's previously released guidance on the code (also from 2019).

Feedback on the new guide can be submitted to FASEA until 2 November 2020.

The guide breaks down each of the standards in the Code of Ethics, explaining the intent behind each standard.

On Standard 3, "You must not advise, refer or act in any other manner where you have a conflict of interest or duty", FASEA clarified that the standard is concerned with "actual conflict".

"Standard 3 of the code is concerned with an actual conflict between duties advisers owe their client and any personal interest they have or an actual conflict between duties they owe their client and duties they owe another individual or organisation," the guide said.

"This requires advisers to make a professional assessment as to whether their personal interests or other personal duties/relationships are incompatible or at variance with the interests of, and duties owed to their client."

It added that the code does not seek to ban particular forms of remuneration or determine which forms of remuneration will always give rise to conflicts of interest.

"That said, you should remain open to the possibility that certain forms of remuneration will always fail to meet the requirements of the Code of Ethics," the guide said.

"Advisers will not breach Standard 3 merely by being a duly remunerated employee of an entity that lawfully provides retail financial advice and services, provided the provision of that advice and services is in the best interests of the client and complies with the other provisions of the code."