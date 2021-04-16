FASEA offers exam feedback

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) is providing personalised feedback for those who failed the examination.

Unsuccessful FASEA exam candidates can now access feedback about their areas of underperformance.

Upon logging in, the "statement of results" section will provide the feedback on the learning outcomes.

FASEA has made this available online for unsuccessful candidates who sat for any exam since June 2019.

The Association of Financial Advisers said that it understands advisers' frustration regarding the lack of tailored feedback provided after an unsuccessful exam attempt and has lobbied FASEA on their behalf.

The latest FASEA exam had the lowest pass rate yet.

Some 1079 advisers sat the exam, compared to an average of 1323 across all exams only 73% of those that sat the January exam passed.

The overall pass rate across all sittings of the exam is 89%. The latest results show the lowest pass rate yet.

This exam also saw less advisers having their second attempt be successful. FASEA reported that 46% of those having their second attempt at the exam in January passed, compared to an overall 55% pass rate for second attempts overall.