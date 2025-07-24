FAAA fights to reignite Dixon inquiry

Although the Senate Committee Inquiry into Dixon Advisory was expected to lapse due to the election, the Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAAA) is shedding light on the possibility of resuming the process.

FAAA general manager of policy, advocacy and standards Phil Anderson said it is working closely with the Financial Services Minister Daniel Mulino and the Shadow Minister to get the inquiry back on track.

"Both parties have indicated that they support the inquiry, and we are currently going through the processes required to do so. There is no indication that this won't succeed," Anderson said.

"The FAAA continues to believe an inquiry is essential to understand the full scope of what went wrong with Dixon Advisory and to ensure it is not repeated. The recent experience with Shield and First Guardian emphasises the importance of an inquiry into such matters."

The inquiry has faced adjournments in the past, which the FAAA found to be "very frustrating".

The collapsed Dixon Advisory business, along with other similar failures like United Global Capital, has mounted enormous stress on the advice industry, with the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) levy continuing to surge through the $20 million sub-sector cap.

Although CSLR aims to compensate victims who are primarily affected by malpractice, it is completed at the expense of advisers who were not involved in the misconduct.

"At the moment, the scheme's designed on the basis of there being a $20 million sector cap, and that's worked out for the FY25/26 year, something like $1,295 per adviser," Anderson explained.

"But that excludes the amount above the cap which is an extra $47.5 million, which the minister is going to have to decide what to do about.

"We hope that the minister makes a decision, either for the government to contribute to it or for other sectors that are covered by the ASIC funding levy to contribute. That's a problem that the government is going to need to solve."