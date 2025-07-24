Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

FAAA fights to reignite Dixon inquiry

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUL 2025   11:48AM

Although the Senate Committee Inquiry into Dixon Advisory was expected to lapse due to the election, the Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAAA) is shedding light on the possibility of resuming the process.

FAAA general manager of policy, advocacy and standards Phil Anderson said it is working closely with the Financial Services Minister Daniel Mulino and the Shadow Minister to get the inquiry back on track.

"Both parties have indicated that they support the inquiry, and we are currently going through the processes required to do so. There is no indication that this won't succeed," Anderson said.

"The FAAA continues to believe an inquiry is essential to understand the full scope of what went wrong with Dixon Advisory and to ensure it is not repeated. The recent experience with Shield and First Guardian emphasises the importance of an inquiry into such matters."

The inquiry has faced adjournments in the past, which the FAAA found to be "very frustrating".

The collapsed Dixon Advisory business, along with other similar failures like United Global Capital, has mounted enormous stress on the advice industry, with the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) levy continuing to surge through the $20 million sub-sector cap.

Although CSLR aims to compensate victims who are primarily affected by malpractice, it is completed at the expense of advisers who were not involved in the misconduct.

"At the moment, the scheme's designed on the basis of there being a $20 million sector cap, and that's worked out for the FY25/26 year, something like $1,295 per adviser," Anderson explained.

"But that excludes the amount above the cap which is an extra $47.5 million, which the minister is going to have to decide what to do about.

"We hope that the minister makes a decision, either for the government to contribute to it or for other sectors that are covered by the ASIC funding levy to contribute. That's a problem that the government is going to need to solve."

Read more: Dixon AdvisoryFinancial Advice Association of AustraliaSenate Committee InquiryPhil AndersonASICCompensation Scheme of Last ResortDaniel MulinoFirst GuardianUnited Global Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investments, advice complaints jump 18%
ASIC targets advisers, platforms, research houses in super switching scams
Brite Advisors auditor admits failures, surrenders registration
ASIC bans investment scammer
ASIC sues Fortnum Private Wealth
Adviser exodus puts retirement savings at risk: CPA
ASIC fines advice groups over unregistered advisers
Funeral insurer fined $4.75m
James Mawhinney contravened law: Federal Court
Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses

Editor's Choice

Cbus closes corporate super plan

ELIZA BAVIN
Members of the AME Systems Corporate Super plan will be transitioned to Cbus Industry Super and see insurance changes.

Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment

ELIZA BAVIN
Dexus has added a significant asset to the Dexus Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund with a $683 million investment.

Financial services workers earn 12% pay rise

KARREN VERGARA
Financial services employees saw their pay packets rise 12% in the last 12 months, according to Hays' annual Salary Guide, outpacing salary growth for lawyers and technology professionals.

ASIC bans investment scammer

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has permanently banned the founder of Maxwell Financial Services and Asset Capital Holdings, Matthew Allen Beresford, from working in financial services, after he was found guilty of running an investment scam.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media