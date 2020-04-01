NEWS
Economics
Extended lockdown could spur worst recession on record: Grattan
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2020   3:27PM

A six-month lockdown could spur Australia's worst recession since the Second World War, if not the Great Depression, according to the Grattan Institute's Brendan Coates.

In an op-ed for The Conversation, the Institute's household finances program director said while a three-month lockdown could reduce annual GDP by 6%, six months of social isolation could see the country take a 12% hit.

"It's hard to imagine that there would be no further hit to economic activity, beyond these direct measures," Coates said.

"[But] firms shutting down will have flow on impacts on their suppliers, while laid-off workers will tighten their belts as their incomes fall."

Households not initially impacted by public health measures will eventually need to scale back discretionary spending to save cash during the downturn, he argued.

"Those second-round effects are likely to be larger the more that firms and households are forced to absorb the costs of an extended shutdown via their own balance sheets," Coates said.

Citing new OECD estimates, Coates said even a partial lockdown could see 22% of Australia's economy shut down.

"These estimates don't account for any of any potential offsetting impact on employment of additional demand for workers in expending sectors, such as in healthcare and other essential services," he said.

"Nor do they factor in the impact of fiscal stimulus measures adopted by governments to date, although these measures are unlikely to prevent job losses in directly affected sectors."

Yet, the ultimate hit to Aussie GDP will depend on how long social distancing measures remain in place, and how the Australia's state and territories governments respond, Coates argued.

"The OECD's estimated impacts are likely to be larger once flow-on impacts to other sectors are included," he said.

"Public health measures are needed to save lives, but of course they come at an economic cost.

"The size of the shock Australia faces points to the need for substantial further support from governments to cushion the blow."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: AustraliaBrendan CoatesGrattan InstituteOECDGDPCOVID-19
Editor's Choice
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.
Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.
Latest News
