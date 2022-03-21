NEWS
Financial Planning

Experienced advisers in education limbo

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 21 MAR 2022   12:30PM

Experienced financial advisers that have yet to gain a bachelor's degree or equivalent are caught in the middle of a political maelstrom promising an easier education pathway.

With both major parties announcing significant changes to adviser qualifications, veteran advisers who have yet to obtain the approved degree find themselves in a conundrum - whether they should continue their studies or wait for the newly elected government to follow through with its promises.

Two burning questions are top of these advisers' minds: if the new government in power will indeed push through the changes and when.

The Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Phil Anderson is concerned about some advisers putting their study on hold.

"We have advocated for this matter to be resolved prior to the federal election to give advisers as much certainty as possible," he said.

"For those who are close to completion, or have at least made good progress, where they are getting value from the further study, then we would encourage them to complete it. It would be unfortunate for advisers not to complete a formal tertiary qualification, particularly when they might already be close."

Students studying at university or other educational providers like Kaplan have a set duration to finish their qualifications - that is four years for a graduate diploma and five years for a master's.

ASIC's Financial Adviser Register does not record how many advisers are in such a position and are therefore affected.

Kaplan chief executive Brian Knight told Financial Standard that "our obligation is to make sure that people make sufficient progress to be able to meet those deadlines".

Knight pointed out that students were confused about FASEA's rules (which are now under the remit of ASIC) because many thought they had until 2026 to finalise their qualifications.

"We make the point to the students that if you go to uni and don't attend a couple of trimesters, [the university] will cancel your enrolment. We don't cancel them but [Kaplan] can extend the deadline if the circumstances allow us to do it."

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals executive director Peter Johnston is urging affected student members to "not commit to any additional studies to satisfy FASEA until after the election result".

"However, if you are committing to additional studies to further your knowledge and expertise please proceed regardless of the politics," he said.

Johnston gave "full credit" to the ALP's shadow minister Stephen Jones for announcing the 10-year degree rule last December.

"On the other hand, we have minister Hume agreeing to match the policy in a matter of hours displaying a high level of political desperation which traditionally indicates they are willing to say anything to get re - elected. The only comforting factor is it was said this side of the election, minister Hume's credibility will be on the line if the coalition gets re-elected and she does not honour her commitment. We can only hope she values her credibility," Jones said.

Meanwhile, the Financial Planning Association chief executive Sarah Abood commented that the association "strongly believes that any proposal to better accommodate long-term industry experience is desirable but must include a framework which provides proper accreditation".

"It is imperative that any changes improve the accessibility and affordability of financial advice whilst upholding standards that support consumer confidence in the profession," she said

