Evolution Trustees responds to likely wholesale definition change

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 25 AUG 2023   12:40PM

In anticipation of regulatory change, Evolution Trustees has established a division to help investment houses transition their wholesale funds to retail.

The move is in response to Treasury's review of managed investment schemes and consultation on the wholesale client definition, with Evolution Trustees saying it expects wholesale fund operators to act to get ahead of likely changes later this year.

Leading the new team is director, development and operations Grace Liang, supported by senior managers Bing Chong and Steven Zaharis.

They will assist operators with registering their funds with a constitution that meets regulatory requirements, ensuring sufficient regulatory capital is on hand, creating and implementing compliance plans, and ensuring an eligible custodian is appointed.

According to the consultation paper, about $900 billion is held in unregistered wholesale schemes.

"It is almost certain that the Treasury review into managed investment schemes will lead to an increase in the financial thresholds used to qualify a person as a wholesale client. The Quality of Advice Review report highlighted concerns that the wholesale client financial thresholds were too low, and I expect many current wholesale clients will be considered retail in the future," Evolution Trustees chief executive Rupert Smoker said.

"... wholesale fund operators should consider whether taking steps to register a fund is appropriate to enable offering those funds to retail investors down the track."

Also commenting, Liang said: "Evolution Trustees has been very actively working with fund managers transitioning funds from wholesale to retail. Our dedicated team, purpose-built systems and strong track record combine to ensure a smooth transition with minimal interruption."

"Evolution Trustees takes particular care to ensure wholesale funds are fit for purpose before transitioning them for retail investment."

Editor's Choice

Treasury names new ASIC commissioners

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The federal treasurer has named three new commissioners who will spearhead ASIC for the next five years, as incumbents Danielle Press, Sean Hughes and Karen Chester wrap up their terms.

SuperConcepts to take over AET platforms clients

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Equity Trustees has inked a deal with SuperConcepts to ensure the clients of Australian Executor Trustees' platforms business continue to receive specialist administration services.

Former Morningstar executive in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Former Morningstar executive Tim Murphy has resurfaced as head of research at a specialist investment consulting firm as it plans to launch a rival ratings business.

Legacy issues, business overhaul plague E&P results

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
Legacy issues and ongoing structural changes continue to plague E&P Financial Group as it looks for better performance under the new chief executive in FY2024.

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

