Evidence of poor LRBA advice: Report

A second Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) report, Leverage and Risk in the Superannuation System, says there continues to be evidence of individuals receiving advice regarding the use of limited recourse borrowing arrangements (LRBAs) that could put their retirement savings at risk.

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) and ASIC remain concerned about inappropriate advice to SMSFs. ASIC identified concerns about SMSFs taking advice encouraging the concentration of investment in a single asset class. AFCA advised it received complaints that involved instances of advisers failing to adequately inform consumers of risks and providing poor-quality advice which wasn't appropriate for a client's circumstances or increased the chance of financial loss.

CFR prefaced that borrowing through limited recourse arrangements can be risky investments for members, having the potential to magnify both gains and losses from fluctuations in asset prices. While in theory LRBAs limit recourse of lenders to a particular asset in the event of a default, in practice they can affect assets beyond those subject to the loan.

"If the leveraged asset does not produce sufficient returns to service the loan, trustees are more likely to sell other assets of the fund or make additional voluntary contributions to repay a lender rather than default, especially if personal guarantees are involved," the report said.

Between 2017 and 2020, there has been a small increase in the proportion of SMSFs that had greater than 90% of their assets backed by an LRBA. But, while LRBA assets are making up a larger share of SMSF portfolios, SMSF borrowing proportion of total SMSF assets has remained largely stable and leverage ratios have decreased.

"The proportion of SMSFs with leverage ratios greater than 60% fell by 12% between 2017 and 2020, although this reduction in the proportion of highly leveraged funds largely reflects rising asset values, particularly for residential housing, which may not be sustainable," the report said.

Irrespectively, current levels of borrowing by SMSFs were said to be unlikely to pose a material systemic risk to the super or broader financial system at this time.

However, this isn't withstanding evidence LRBAs are used in inappropriate ways by some individuals and can be a high risk to their retirement savings and, by extension, increase the risk of higher fiscal outlays through the Age Pension.

Commenting on the report, SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney said: "In 2019, our response to the CFR was that an outright ban on LRBAs could be avoided by 'mitigating' risks to this SMSF asset class."

"What has occurred in the intervening three years reinforces our view that a ban on LRBAs would be overkill, with the report highlighting that SMSF borrowings remain a small percentage of total SMSF assets and, as such, pose little risk to financial stability while assisting many small businesses, in particular, meet their retirement income goals."