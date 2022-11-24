Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ETP naming conventions updated

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 NOV 2022   12:14PM

Following consultation, ASIC has updated naming conventions for exchange-traded products, dividing them into two levels of labelling.

The regulator has updated Information Sheet 230 Exchange-traded products: Admission guidelines, splitting naming conventions into 'primary labels' and 'secondary labels'.

The primary label will relate to the product type - ETF or structured product - while the secondary label will apply for products with specific risk or strategies - like 'active' or 'complex'.

The definitions of 'active' and 'complex' have also been updated, ASIC said.

Releasing feedback from the consultation, ASIC said the industry was broadly supportive of retiring the existing 'managed fund' label and expanding the use of the 'ETF' label, and that any updates to naming conventions should also apply across existing products.

ASIC is suggesting a two-stage approach to transitioning to the new conventions, with further details to be determined by the licensed exchanges.

"ASIC understands that the exchanges need time to develop plans for the transition in detail, including identification of any areas where further consultation with industry or work with data vendors is required. We expect the exchanges to provide updates to the market about expected timeframes as they progress this work," the regulator said.

"Naming conventions for ETPs are one of the ways that ASIC and licensed exchanges help to ensure that admission and monitoring standards for ETPs continue to support fair, orderly and transparent markets, particularly in the context of ETPs that have unique or novel features," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"The overall reduction in the number of defined labels in our guidance is intended to encourage licensed exchanges and ETP issuers to focus more attention on whether the full name of the product is true to label."

